What Caused Sam Westmoreland's 'Sudden' Death? Speculations After Mississippi State lineman's Cause of Death Remains Unknown

Speculations surrounded the death of 18-year-old Sam Westmoreland, a freshman offensive lineman on Mississippi State, who died suddenly on Wednesday morning. The cause of death has not been revealed by the authorities.

Westmoreland Death Termed 'Sudden' in Statement

Announcing the death of their offensive lineman, Mississippi State University issued a statement claiming that the Mississippi State Athletics Family was heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland.

"Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The entire MSU family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time," said Mississippi State coach Mike Leach in the statement.

Hailing from Tupelo, Mississippi Westmoreland, who was to turn 19 on Friday, was a Tupelo High School graduate and an industrial technology major. He was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team.

MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said, "We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of Sam Westmoreland. Mississippi State is a family, and we are all mourning during this trying time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Westmoreland family and everyone who knew and loved Sam."

Without disclosing the Westmoreland's cause of death, Mississippi State stated that it is working with the Oktibbeha County sheriff and coroner's offices in the investigation.

Speculations on Social Media

As the news of Westmoreland's death spread on social media, several came forward to offer their condolences.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Sam Westmoreland at Mississippi State. The loss of a teammate is something you hope to never experience. Our family sends prayers to his family, friends and the Mississippi State Football family. #HailState," tweeted a user.

"Incredibly hard day for us. Thankful to have known and worked with Sam. Proud of his progress as a dawg and also as a person. I will never forget him. Praying for peace and comfort over the Westmoreland family along with our team," wrote another.

However, there were few users who questioned the cause of death. "Idk whether it's because I'm older and have more access to the information but it seems to me that we are losing young athletes left and right! RIP to Mississippi States Sam Westmoreland! The young man was 19! Lord watch over his family and friends," read a tweet.

"I AM SO FUC**NG SICK OF THESE ANNOUNCEMENTS OF KIDS DROPPING DEAD WITH NO FU**ING EXPLANATION SEGUEING INTO TEARFUL FU**ING REMEMBRANCES. IT'S MASS FUC**NG MURDER, YOU SCUM. HE WAS BARELY 19!!!" wrote another.

"I remember when news like this - A Healthy 18 Year-old College Athlete Dropping Dead - would shock the entire nation. Now - it is an everyday occurrence met with a shrug," expressed a user.