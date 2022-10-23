CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Received Fake Covid-19 Booster? Speculations After She Tests Positive a Month After Jab

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was trolled on social media after she tested positive for Covid-19 nearly a month after receiving the booster dose. A statement released by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention said that Walensky was experiencing mild symptoms.

Walensky Received the Booster Shot in September

In statement released on Saturday, the CDC revealed that Walensky tested positive for Covid-19 and is up to date with vaccines.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, she is isolating at home and will participate in her planned meetings virtually. CDC senior staff and close contacts have been informed of her positive test and are taking appropriate action to monitor their health," the CDC's statement read as per Fox News.

It may be recalled that Walensky received the bivalent, omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot in September. Following the booster shot Walensky said that boosters would provide broad protection against sublineages.

"The updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant. They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants," she had said at the time.

Walensky Gets Trolled on Social Media

Soon after the reports about Walensky testing positive for the virus surfaced, social media users, particularly the anti-vaxxers, began trolling the CDC Director. Some even speculated whether the last booster shot was fake.

"We all wanna send flowers but cant afford them due to pedopetebiden Inflation nor do we genuinely care.... MONSTER LIAR FAKE SCIENCE FACISM," wrote a user.

"There is no doubt in my mind that Rochelle Walensky is not really getting a booster, it's all fake!!!" read another tweet.

"I am want to support Rochelle Walensky by donating all my future COVID vaccines to her to keep her safe and defective. #LockThemAllUp" expressed a user.

"Stefan, did you know that the head of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, just got Covid after getting booster one month ago? She joins a large crowd. Please look at real data, not CBC or CNN. Do you not think they make millions from vaccine ads? Excess mortality shot up in 2021," read a tweet.