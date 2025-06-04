Who Is Anthony Thomas Reyes? Lovestruck Man Arrested After Storming Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort with Indecent Proposal to Marry Kai Trump

A man climbed over the walls of former President Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago estate and made an indecent proposal to marry Trump's teenage granddaughter. Anthony Thomas Reyes, 23, told authorities that he wanted to "spread the gospel" after being nabbed by the Secret Service just after midnight on Tuesday.

The infatuated gatecrasher was arrested by Palm Beach Police and charged with trespassing. President Trump was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the incident, while his granddaughter, Kai Trump, was vacationing in the Bahamas. Reyes told authorities he had scaled the high wall surrounding Mar-a-Lago in hopes of finding Kai, who had just celebrated her 18th birthday the previous month.

Lovestruck Gatecrasher Lands in Jail

Kai, a teenage golfer, gained attention during Trump's campaign appearances and built a following online by sharing personal moments with her grandfather. She currently attends school in North Palm Beach and is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr., Trump's eldest son.

Reyes also claimed he was looking for Trump to discuss "the gospel."

This was not the first time the 23-year-old man from Texas had tried to enter the Mar-a-Lago property. Reyes had previously received a strict warning for trespassing on December 31, 2024, when Trump was at Mar-a-Lago.

He is currently being held in the Palm Beach County Jail with bond set at $50,000 and has entered a not guilty plea.

Since Trump's return to the White House, Kai has cut down on her social media presence. However, just three days ago, she posted a YouTube video highlighting a Bahamas getaway with her best friend and family.

On Tuesday, she promoted the video on Instagram, ending a 10-day break from social media. In the video, Kai showcased her workout routine, visited a hair salon, and captured fun, heartfelt moments with her best friend during their trip.

They shared meals with her mother, Vanessa Trump, and relaxed poolside with virgin strawberry daiquiris, enjoying the summer sunshine.

Kai, the New Mar-a-Lago Star

Staying true to her passion, Kai—an avid golfer who has committed to attending the University of Miami this fall—also squeezed in a visit to the golf course during the vacation. "I'm gonna hit some balls because why not," she said in the vlog.

"Worked on my swing a little. It's beautiful. I'm not sure if you guys have ever been to Albany before... I love it."

Her grandfather, who owns 18 golf courses worldwide—including 11 in the United States—also shares a deep love for the sport and often plays at his Florida clubs.

Trump recently appeared in one of Kai's vlogs to talk about her future prospects of becoming a professional golfer.

"I just wanna say that I play a lot of golf with Kai and she's a fantastic golfer," Trump said on camera.

"She's a scratch player, which is amazing. I think some day in the not-too-distant future she's gonna be much better than scratch."

However, the president made it clear that if they ever faced off on the golf course, there would be only one winner. "She's doing really well and she wins a lot of matches," he added. "And some day she'll be able to beat her grandfather, but I'm not sure when that'll be... it might be a long time!"

Trump was seen laughing as his granddaughter playfully dared him to a one-on-one golf match.

Kai's posts frequently receive an outpouring of support for her grandfather, with fans urging her to "relay messages" to the president and sharing their admiration.