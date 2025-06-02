Joe Biden Died in 2020? Trump Shares Bizarre Theory Former President Was Replaced by a Clone Sending Social Media into Frenzy

President Donald Trump shared a bizarre claim on social media on Saturday night, fueling conspiracy theories, as posted Joe Biden actually died in 2020 and has been replaced by a "clone" ever since. The post on Truth Social, which immediately went viral, boldly claimed that Biden had somehow been dead for years while still in office.

"There is no #JoeBiden - executed in 2020. #Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see," wrote the user named llijh. "#Democrats dont know the difference." Trump didn't add any personal comment with the post, but by sharing the outrageous conspiracy theory, he stirred confusion and fueled wild speculation.

Trump's Bizarre Claim

Social media quickly exploded in response, as both supporters and detractors reacted to the bizarre claim. "We all knew something was completely off,' one commenter wrote. 'Although Trump has said repeatedly that Joe Biden was shot.

Others were stunned by the uncanny nature of the moment, with one user writing, "Wow! President Trump just re-truthed this post,' exclaimed one astonished user."

Another person wrote, "I cannot believe President Trump just reTRUTHED this."

The comments under the president's post quickly turned into a flood of outrageous theories and guesses about what shocking revelations might come next. "Well you just went there! Go you! The truth is coming! Buckle up!" one Trump supporter wrote.

"Thank you, do you know how long I've been saying this? Trump was still our President in his first term and I knew Joe Biden was gone during his run for president. They installed The Biden...an actor (blue eyes & brown eyes)," wrote another, referencing fringe theories that point to changes in Biden's eye color as supposed proof of a body double.

However, several other mocked the bizzare claim. "Just like all MAGAts, you're all into conspiracy theories. Do you think the earth is flat as well? Just wondering," one person wrote.

"We knew this but now it's confirmed by the Commander in Chief! Wow!!! NCSWIC...nothing! Trust the Plan!" added a QAnon sympathizer, referencing the popular but baseless 'Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming' slogan.

Not the First Time

Trump's casual endorsement of the post further highlighted the bizarre and conspiracy-driven surreal environment that often surrounds the MAGA movement. It's also not the first instance of Trump entertaining unfounded theories.

During his first term in office, he repeatedly gave life to baseless claims—hinting that Ted Cruz's father played a role in JFK's assassination, avoiding a clear rejection of the QAnon movement, and pushing unproven allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Trump was the leading figure behind the widely debunked 'birther' conspiracy, falsely claiming that President Barack Obama wasn't born in the United States.

For years, he demanded to see Obama's birth certificate and continued to question its authenticity even after the official long-form version was made public.

It wasn't until 2016, amid increasing political pressure, that Trump finally admitted Obama's U.S. birth—offering no apology or recognition of the harm caused by spreading false claim. However, promoting the idea that a former president is actually a "clone" takes things to an even more extreme level.

The claim appeared more like a plot from a science fiction film than something a national leader should be entertaining.