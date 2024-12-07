Who Is Anna Kane? Diddy Sexually Assaulted Ex-Wife of NFL Star Evander Kane When She Was a Teen as Victims Reveals Her Identity

The ex-wife of NHL star Evander Kane has publicly revealed that she was one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' earliest sexual assault accusers on Friday. Anna Kane, married to the Edmonton Oilers star from 2018 to 2021, is the fourth woman to come forward, alleging that the embattled rapper sexually assaulted her at his New York City recording studio during her teenage years.

In December 2023, Kane filed a lawsuit against Combs. In the lawsuit she initially used the pseudonym "Jane Doe." However, according to TMZ, she was ordered on Friday to amend the lawsuit to include her real name. The revelation of Kane's name could make Combs' case more complicated

Diddy's Teen Victim

"I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager," Kane told Page Six in a statement via her attorney Douglas Wigdor.

Kane's amendment to the lawsuit comes amid allegations that Combs' attorneys were trying to pressure the anonymous accusers into revealing their identities.

"Defendants' demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me," Anna Kane added.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, the lawsuit listed three defendants: Combs, his longtime associate Harve Pierre, and a third person whose identity remains unknown.

Pierre was the former head of Bad Boy Entertainment and Combs' longtime sidekick. When Kane was seventeen and a junior in high school, she claimed that the three males had drugged and raped her.

According to Kane, she met Pierre at a nightclub in Detroit with friends, where he allegedly dubbed her "hot" and urged her to meet his "brother" and "best friend," Combs.

Combs wanted the teen to fly up to New York City with Pierre and the third man so they could meet, so Pierre allegedly called the rapper and had Kane speak to him.

According to the lawsuit, Pierre, who was allegedly using crack cocaine, made the teenager have oral sex with him prior to the private flight to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

The three men gave the teen beer and drugs when they got to Combs and Bad Boy's Daddy's House Recording Studio.

"As the night wore on, the 17-year-old Ms. Kane became more and more inebriated, eventually to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age," the complaint stated.

"While at the studio, Ms. Kane was gang raped by Mr. Combs, the Third Assailant and Mr. Pierre, in that order."

Diddy and His Orgies

She "hung over" a sink while he took off her panties and pushed himself on her, and Kane claimed that Combs was the first to rape her inside a restroom. "While Mr. Combs was raping Ms. Doe, he complained that he could not 'get off' unless she pinched his nipples as hard as she could," the filing alleges.

"Mr. Combs then watched on as Third Assailant, who Ms. Kane had not even realized had begun to have sex with her, raped Ms. Kane as she told him to stop."

"After Third Assailant was finished," the suit continues, "Mr. Pierre took his turn at raping Ms. Kane and then violently forced her to give him oral sex, during which Ms. Kane was choking and struggling to breathe."

According to Kane, Pierre's "vagina was in pain" caused her to collapse to the bathroom floor and lie in the fetal position after finishing. Kane, who could "barely walk," was helped to a car and driven back to the airport following the alleged group rape.

She just vaguely remembered the flight back to Michigan.

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH," Combs, 54, said in a statement issued through his representative in response to the lawsuit at the time, vehemently disputing the allegations.

"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," the statement said. "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday."

"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth," the statement concluded.

Kane's lawsuit presented four photos showing the teen inside Combs' studio, including one of her sitting on the rapper's lap.

She is seeking unspecified damages from Combs, Pierre, the record label, and the recording studio under the Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law. The law allows victims of abuse that took place in the city to file claims even if they are beyond the usual statute of limitations.

Combs is in a Brooklyn federal prison after a judge's denied his latest request for bail.