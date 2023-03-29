Who is Ann Marie Guerra? NYPD Cop Who Stuffed Soiled Panties in the Mouth of Junior Cop Set to be Promoted

Sgt Ann Marie Guerra, the NYPD cop who shoved her soiled panties in the mouth of her male subordinate, is all set to get a promotion and a raise. Guerra is being sued by the victim, who identified himself as detective Victor Falcon.

Falcon Complained About Guerra Leaving Her Underwear in Unisex Locker

According to a New York Post report, the incident which took place in October 2018. Falcon alleged Guerra of leaving her underwear around in the unisex locker room. Guerra was the second-in-command at the 72nd Precinct Detectives Squad when the incident took place in the precinct.

The outlet reported that the lawsuit filed against Guerra by Falcon claimed, "In a fit of rage, defendant Guerra ignored all protocol, retrieved her soiled underwear and violently shoved them into Falcon's mouth and then aggressively rubbed them all over Falcon's face."

"The sexually-charged and violent gender-motivated assault left Falcon traumatized and in shock ... Guerra screamed in (Falcon's) face, 'See? They are fâ€“ing clean!'" read the court documents.

Following the incident Falcon was called the "panty-munching cop." The outlet further claimed that the official paperwork shows that Guerra is being promoted to sergeant supervisor detective squad with a starting annual salary of $120,400, around $2,000 more than her current package.

Falcon Was Posted to Desk Job

Speaking to NY Post, Falcon who was assigned a desk job at Brooklyn South Narcotics said that he is not allowed to do anything really. "They don't want me to have contact with the outside world."

Revealing that a friend made him aware about Guerra's promotion and raise, the victim said, "Yesterday, somebody sent me a message with a picture of the orders and I'm like 'Are you serious?'"

"At what point do you stop beating on somebody? You put me here for five years. You punished me. You've done everything you could to me. And then now on top of that, you promote her?" Falcon told the outlet.

Claiming that the system has worked against Falcon, his lawyer Paul Liggieri, said that Guerra has been promoted at the expense of Falcon.

"Victor is in the same position as he was five years ago. He has been denied overtime. He has been denied transfers. Yet the person who sexually harassed him is being rewarded for it," said Liggieri.