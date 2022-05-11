Who is Angela Flores? LA Mother Admits to Killing Her 3 Kids With the Help of Teen Son on Mother's Day

Angela Flores, a mother of seven, has admitted to the murder of her three children on Mother's Day at their home on Victory Boulevard in the West Hills neighborhood. Flores committed the horrific crime with the help of her teenage son.

Flores and her 16-year-old son were arrested and charged with three counts of murder for the allegedly killing of her three kids, including two sons and a daughter.

Neighbors Heard Flores Screaming, Acting Strange Before Killings

The 38-year-old reportedly shares seven kids with her husband, who is staying in another state with their three children. The New York Post reported that the police found the three children, identified as Natalie Flores, 12, Kevin Yanez, 10, and 8-year-old Nathan Yanez, dead at their resident following an assault with a deadly weapon. The incident allegedly took place about 7.40 am on Sunday.

The cause of their death has not been revealed by the authorities yet. Speaking to CBS, Flores neighbors said that prior to the killings she was acting in a strange and erratic way screaming, praying and lighting candles in the street.

"I heard someone screaming, 'My family is abusing me,' and all kinds of nonsense. I couldn't make out what it was. I guess at that time she was in our neighbor's yard ... burning a candle and she had the Bible out," Priscila Canales told CBSLA.

Revealing further, Canales said that when paramedics put Flores on a stretcher she kept popping and jumping up saying, 'Where's my Bible? Where's my Bible?'

Another neighbor, Blanca Hernandez, who stays next door, said that she made the emergency call on Saturday night after she caught Flores behaving erratically on her front lawn and lighting candles. "I never saw her, if she lived here or she lived there. I never saw her," she told the outlet.

Flores Created Fundraisers on Facebook

Flores' Facebook page was recently update with a post reading;"Evangelist: Noun... A person who seeks to convert others especially by public preaching."

Though the 38-year-old mother's social media page did not carry any mention of her being a mother or pictures of kids, it showed a lot of charity fundraisers posts made by Flores.

In a fundraiser post made in October 2021 for the American Cancer Society, Flores wrote: "For my birthday this year, I'm asking for donations to American Cancer Society. I've chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you'll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me. Every little bit will help me reach my goal." The page describes her as a "digital creator".

According to the reports, the 16-year-old suspect is being held in juvenile hall.