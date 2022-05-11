Xi Jinping Suffers From Brain Aneurysm, Takes Traditional Chinese Medicine to Avoid Surgery - Report

Xi Jinping's health has been in focus for a while as the Chinese strongman was seen in apparent ill-health in recent months. Now it has been revealed that the Chinese President is suffering from a brain aneurysm.

Citing media reports, the Asian News International said Xi had to be hospitalized at the end of 2021.

What is a Brain Aneurysm?

A brain aneurysm is a bulge that takes shape on a weak spot in a blood vessel in the brain. Although most brain aneurysm are harmless and people can live with it for years without being aware of it, it can also leak or rupture, with disastrous effects. A rupture of aneurysm can cause bleeding into the brain and trigger a hemorrhagic stroke.

The ANI report says that Xi Jinping underwent treatment using traditional Chinese medicines and opted out of surgery.

Focus on Xi's Health

The report is in line with speculations on Xi's health in recent times. The president had skipped meeting foreign leaders ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke in China more than two years ago. He remained highly cautious until the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Also, the way he walked during a trip to Italy in March 2019 had triggered speculations about his ill-health. Later that year, Xi again displayed frailty during his France visit, where he sought assistance while sitting down. The report also says that a public session in Shenzhen in October 2020 betrayed his ill-health again. This time he was seen coughing repeatedly while the speech slowed significantly.

In October 2021, the New York Times reported that Xi had not travelled outside China for a long 21 months. The president also had not met US President Joe Biden even months after the latter's inauguration.