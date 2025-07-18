Who Is Andy Byron? Astronomer CEO Caught Cuddling HR Kristin Cabot at Coldplay Concert Gushed About Her Hiring Just Few Months Back

The tech boss, who was apparently caught having an affair with a colleague on a Coldplay concert "kiss cam," had raved about the employee when she was hired, just months before they were caught on camera canoodling.

Andy Byron, CEO of the New York-based AI company Astronomer, described Kristin Cabot — the HR chief seen cuddling him on camera Wednesday — as "a proven leader" when she came on board in November 2024. Byron and Cabot were caught in an awkward position and quickly tried to cover their faces after being spotted on the jumbotron canoodling at Gillette Stadium near Boston on Wednesday night. Their scandal has since been breaking the internet.

Obsessed With His HR

Byron and Cabot—both of whom are married—didn't hesitate to publicly praise each other. "Kristin's exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory," Byron gushed.

"She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer."

Cabot "has a proven track record of preserving and enriching company culture at organizations experiencing rapid growth," the press release says, noting that she previously worked at the data analytics firm Neo4j.

In the same announcement, Cabot expressed her excitement, saying she felt "energized by my discussions with Andy and the Astronomer leadership team about the potential opportunities at the company."

Cabot had earlier bragged about winning her "CEOs' trust" and on Wednesday proved it.

When the camera panned toward them, Byron had his arms wrapped around Cabot's chest, while their fingers were locked together. However, they were quick to realize that they were being shown on the big screen, leading Cabot to throw her hands over her face and swiftly turn away, while Byron crouched down to avoid being seen.

Even Chris Martin Stunned

Initially, Martin believed the camera had caught a touching scene. "Look at these two," he said warmly. But their sudden response left him puzzled. "Oh, what?" Martin can be heard saying on stage, according to a TikTok video. "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

"Holy sh-t. I hope we didn't do something bad," he said, according to additional footage taken right after.

Byron appears to be married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, while Cabot divorced her husband Kenneth Thornby.

Court records from Massachusetts show that Cabot and Thornby filed for divorce in 2018, with the process finalized in 2022. It is unclear whether she has remarried since then.

The ex-couple share at least one child, and Thornby was ordered to make a one-time child support payment to Cabot.