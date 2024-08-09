Who is Amina Abakarova? CCTV Footage Exposes Chess Coach Poisoning Opponent by Smearing Chess Pieces with Mercury During the Championship

A chess tournament in Dagestan, Russia, took a shocking turn when a player was accused of attempting to poison her opponent. Amina Abakarova, a 40-year-old chess coach from Makhachkala, allegedly spilled mercury near her opponent's chessboard during the Dagestan Chess Championship on August 2.

The incident was first reported by a Telegram channel. According to the report, Abakarova approached the table of her opponent, Umayganat Osmanova, 20 minutes before the match started. CCTV footage allegedly shows Abakarova asking if the cameras were working. After being told they were not, she reportedly spilled thermometer mercury near the chessboard.

Osmanova began to feel unwell about 30 minutes later. She experienced nausea and dizziness and was given immediate medical attention. Doctors suggested she had likely been poisoned. The tournament arbiter reviewed the security footage and informed the police, leading to Abakarova's detention.

Osmanova later described her condition, saying, "I felt terrible, disgusting, and morally depressed." She mentioned that another player and a member of the tournament's organization also fell ill. "I still feel bad. In the first minutes, I felt a lack of air and a taste of iron in my mouth. I had to spend about five hours at this board. I don't know what would have happened if I hadn't noticed it earlier," Osmanova was quoted as saying by Russia Today.

Russian media reported that Abakarova had "personal hostility" towards Osmanova and was allegedly eager to "knock her opponent out of the tournament." Abakarova's plan, according to reports, was intended to scare Osmanova rather than cause serious harm.

As the investigation continues, Abakarova faces serious legal consequences. She could be sentenced to up to three years in jail if found guilty. The Russian Chess Federation, led by president Andrey Filatov, has suspended Abakarova from all chess tournaments in Russia pending the outcome of the investigation. She also faces a potential lifetime ban from the sport.

Dagestan's Sports Minister, Sazhida Sazhidova, expressed her shock over the incident. "I am perplexed by what happened, and the motives of such an experienced competitor as Amina Abakarova are incomprehensible. Her actions could have led to a tragic outcome, threatening the lives of everyone present, including herself. Now she must answer for her actions according to the law," Sazhidova stated.

Despite feeling unwell, Osmanova continued to play in the tournament and finished in second place. After the fourth round, Abakarova was expelled, and it is unclear when, or if, she will return to chess.