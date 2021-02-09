Amelia Ressler, an elementary teacher, was arrested after a video of her masturbating in front of the students during a class went viral on social media. Ressler was charged with 19 counts of child molestation.

The 30-year-old was a substitute teacher at Mt. Zion Elementary School in Carrollton, Georgia. Ressler engaged in the sexual act during the offline teaching session in a classroom packed with elementary school students.

Ressler Posted Her Masturbation Video on Snapchat

Speaking to CBS 46, Carroll County communication director Ashley Hulsey said that Ressler was touching herself inappropriately in front of a second-grade class, in the video. "It's disturbing. That's what it is. Where she was sitting, it wasn't like it was a closed desk where you couldn't look up and visually see what she was doing at the time," Hulsey told the outlet.

"It appears she was masturbating while the classroom was full of kids. We obtained video evidence because she videoed it herself and disseminated it and we were able to get a hold of that evidence," Hulsey said adding that someone in the community saw the video and reported it to authorities.

In a Facebook post made on its page, Exposure claimed that Ressler posted the 13-second-long masturbation video on snapchat, which later went viral. According to the page, Ressler's video begins with children sitting in her classroom and then points towards the front of her legs. While the page did not share the video, it shared two screenshots from the same.

Ressler Was Arrested for Theft in 2018

It isn't the first time that Ressler was caught on wrong side of the law. According to Heavy, she was arrested in 2018 in Carroll County on a misdemeanor theft charge, which was later dropped.

A former student of Mt. Zion High School, Ressler divorced from her husband. The custody of her children was given to her ex-husband, Heavy reported.

The arrest of Ressler caused a widespread anger on the social media with several users condemning the teacher for exposing the elementary students to the indecent act. "This disgusts me my child is in 1st grade and I swear I'd loose my mind if something happened to her," commented a FB user.

"My children attend school here. My kids have stated that they have seen her around but have not been subbed by her. This school has great teachers and staff but changes must be made. Every parent should have been notified regardless if our kids were not in her classroom. I believe every classroom must have cameras also churches and daycare centers. We have a long way to go to ensure the safety of our children," wrote another user.