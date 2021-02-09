A claim that an assassination attempt was made on former U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence is found to be bogus. As per the fake claim, a sniper's bullet, aimed at Trump, struck his bedroom's window at the Florida-based private club.

After leaving White House on January 21, Trump, along with his wife Melania Trump and son Baron Trump, made the Palm Beach private club his new residence.

Was a Drone Involved in the Assassination Attempt?

The fake claim became viral after Real Raw News, a site which claims itself to be an "award-winning independent publisher dedicated to exposing political and scientific corruption," published a report about Trump's assassination attempt. Headlined, "Trump Assassination Foiled, Deep State in Panic Mode!" the article claims that a sniper tried to kill Trump last month.

"On Tuesday morning, January 26, at approximately 3:00 am, a sniper's bullet struck a panoramic casement window on the east wall of Trump's bedroom at his Mar-a-Lago estate," read the article. To provide authenticity to the claim, the site cited a confidential source within Trump's inner circle. The source revealed that the bullet not only woke Trump, a silent sleeper, but also "triggered a silent alarm that instantly notified the Palm Beach Police Dept. and Trump's Secret Service detail."

It even went on to claim that "Trump's people suspect the attack was carried out by the Deep State, to stop Trump from amassing incriminating evidence that, if released, could sink every Democrat from Joe Biden to the most junior member of the Democratic caucus."

In yet another report published recently, the site claimed that an armed drone was used to carry out the assassination attempt.

Secret Service Calls the Narrative False

Calling the claim 'bogus' PolitiFact stated that it was also debunked by U.S. Secret Service and Palm Beach police department. "The narrative presented here is completely false," a spokesperson for the Secret Service said.

Speaking to the outlet, Palm Beach Police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said that they received "no such information."

Despite the news being fake, it generated a lot of buzz on the social media. "Satanists MUST declare publicly what they will do. @MSNBC @NicoleDWallace declared that American terrorists that incite violence should be shot with a drone strike. THEN an assassination attempt was made on Trump with a drone! Christians lift up Trump with prayers of Psalm 91!" tweeted a Trump supporter.

"Texas News Studio has reported a Trump Assassination Attempt by an armed drone off the coast of Florida that apparently "missed" per my sources....I have not *vetted* this yet by other news sources....it is what it is and you be the judge...Trump is well," tweeted a user.