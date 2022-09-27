Who is Amber Rose Barnes? Montana Woman Skins Husky Mistaking it For a Wolf, Graphic Post Shows Pup Reduced to Floor Rug

A Montana woman was slammed on social media after boasting about killing and skinning a husky mistaking it for a baby wolf somewhere in Montana's Flathead County. Amber Rose posted graphic pictures of the dead pooch being reduced to a fur rug following the hunt.

Rose Claims Pup Was Acting Wild, Got a Wolf Tag

Rose's graphic post, which has gone viral on social media sites, shows her holding a bloodied dead husky pup in the wild. In another picture she is seen posing with the fur rug of the dead dog spread in the back of her truck. Boasting about the horrendous kill Rose wrote, "So this morning I set out for a solo predator hunt for a fall black bear however I got the opportunity to take another predator wolf pup 2022 was a great feeling to text my man and say I just smoked a wolf pup. #firstwolf #onelesspredatorMT."

TMZ reported in a separate post, following the severe backlash, the woman claimed that she had purchased a wolf tag prior to venturing into the wilderness. Claiming that she was unaware about the dead pup being a husky and not a wolf Rose wrote, "I thought it could be a hybrid during this time my safety was top priority this animal was growling and howling and coming at me like it was going to eat me... I would still have shot it because it was aggressive and coming directly to me.

According to few social media users, Rose, whose full name is Amber Rose Barnes works for Servpro as its chamber ambassador. She joined the group in April

Social Media Agitated

The graphic post invited a lot of wrath on social media.

"Proud as a peacock for killing what she claimed as a "wolf pup", turned out to be a Siberian Husky puppy. Apparently part of a husky family dumped in the #Montana woods..the 2 female hunters are now threatening to kill the rest of them, due to the backlash they received," tweeted a user.

"The fact she was excited to kill a "wolf PUP" is bad enough, but then it gets worse because it's an actual husky dog...someone in Montana beat this woman's ass, then remove all of her pets and hunting license immediately. Dumb ass bitch," wrote another.

"If this worthless excuse for a human doesn't know the difference between a husky and a wolf, she's too stupid to own a weapon. Arrest her, fine her, jail her. Useless tool," expressed another user.