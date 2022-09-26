Meghan Considered Royal Procedure RIDICULOUS; Thought She Would Be 'Beyoncé of UK' After Marrying Harry, Claims New Book

Meghan Markle had thought that after marrying Prince Harry she would be the Beyonce of the UK, according to a new book. But she was suffocated by the rigid procedure of the Palace, claimed the book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown".

The book written by Valentine Low also claimed that the actress' misconception made her miserable and her bullying behavior with royal staff distanced her from the Palace.

Meghan Thought She Was Going To Be BeyoncÃ©

"I think Meghan thought she was going to be the BeyoncÃ© of the UK. Being part of the royal family would give her that kudos," wrote Low in The Times of London's synopsis of the book citing a source.

Meghan Considered Palace Procedures Ridiculous

Meghan also used to consider these palace procedures ridiculous. "What she discovered was that there were so many rules that were so ridiculous that she couldn't even do the things that she could do as a private individual, which is tough," the source added.

When Markle, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, quit their royal duties and fled to North America in 2020, the royal family struggled to find a compromise and handled "Megxit" in a way that was "incompetent beyond belief," said the book, according to New York Post.

Low also highlighted that Harry and Meghan felt cornered, misunderstood and deeply unhappy. "If the rest of the institution failed to appreciate that, even if their demands were unreasonable, the departure negotiations were never going to end happily," wrote Low.

Low is the journalist who first broke the story about bullying allegations lodged against Meghan by former royal staff members, published in the days before her interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired in 2021, according to Newsweek.

The book also claimed that royal aides at the palace had named Meghan Markle a narcissistic sociopath. Ex-staffers have revealed that aides working for Meghan and Prince Harry used to refer to themselves as the Sussex Survivors Club as both were so miserable.

"Sources say the team came up with a damning epithet for Meghan: a 'narcissistic sociopath. They also reportedly said on repeated occasions: We were played," wrote Low in an extract of his book serialized by The Times.

