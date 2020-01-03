NCIS star, Wilmer Valderrama started the New Year on a high note as he got engaged to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco. Valderrama made the official announcement on his Instagram page. He also posted the pictures of his dramatic engagement which took place next to the ocean in San Diego on the first day of 2020.

In the photographs posted on his Instagram page, Valderrama could be seen getting down on one knee as he proposed to Pacheco, a seasoned scuba diver, on the shores of La Jolla seaside.

It's just 'them' now

With vast ocean as backdrop and sun glistening on the couple, Valderrama chose the perfect setting to begin the new chapter of his life. He captioned the photographs: "It's just us now, 01-01-2020." Pacheco also took to Instagram to reveal her beautiful engagement ring, a pear-shaped diamond set in a gold band.

The 39-year old was first spotted with Pacheco when they were out shopping together in Los Angeles in April 2019. They attended the wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding together in France in June 2019.

Soon after the post was up, the couple's celebrity friends wasted no time to congratulate them. Dave Grutman commented, "This makes me so so happy." Eva Longoria wrote "ahhhhhh!" accompanied with clapping hand emojis.

Valderrama dating history

After being in a relationship with singer Demi Lovato for six years, the NCIS star broke up with her in 2016. In a statement issued jointly by the couple following their split, they said: "After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship."

"This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years. With only love, Wilmer & Demi," the statement read.

However, in February 2018 rumours were strong about the two possibly getting back together. Valderrama also dated actress Mandy Moore for two years, before their breakup in 2002.

Who is Amanda Pacheco ?

A professional model, Pacheco describes herself as a PADI divemaster, an individual licensed to lead recreational scuba diving excursions, on her Instagram profile. Before dating Valderrama, the model was dating someone known as Ricky. Her Instagram page has some of his pictures with one captioned: "You make me happy when skies are gray." It was on 19 June 2019 when Pacheco posted her first picture with Valderrama on her Instagram. It was a set of selfies which the duo took during their trip in Tokyo.