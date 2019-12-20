Though most women would want their father on hand to help celebrate one of the happiest days in their lives, Princess Beatrice was unfortunately was not given the opportunity. The 31-year-old did not have her disgraced father, Prince Andrew at her engagement party after the duke has been the subject of controversy due to his ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew reportedly made the decision to stay away from the celebrity heavy event out of a "fear of embarrassment or abuse" from other guests who might take offense at the allegations of prince's misdeeds, which included sleeping with Epstein's "sex slave" Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Considering Andrew's involvement with the wedding of his other daughter, Princess Eugenie, it is no doubt disappointing to the Duke of York that he will not have the same opportunity for Beatrice. It is also another blow to the second son of Queen Elizabeth, as he was recently removed from royal duties due to the allegations.

"This is a devastating blow for the Duke and a sign of just how bad things have got. The plan was always for him to attend Beatrice's engagement party alongside Fergie. But things have just turned far more toxic," an insider told The Sun.

"He agreed that he didn't want to overshadow the event, especially seeing lots of celebrities and high profile people will be there and it could have put them in a difficult position. People close to him where also in fear of embarrassment or abuse which would have just been mortifying," the source concluded.

The fête had a number of high profile guests

Though Prince Andrew was not present, the engagement party could boast several other celebrities, including James Blunt, both Pippa and James Middleton, Ellie Goulding, and even Robert De Niro. The location was the fashionable Chiltern Firehouse located in Marylebone, London.

Prince Andrew might miss other royal events as well

This might not be the only event that Prince Andrew might have to miss because of the controversy. Royal courtiers have reportedly suggested that Andrew not be present at the Sandringham church service attended by the Queen on Christmas Day. The advisers are said to worry that sex abuse campaigners will make a scene.

However, the Queen has offered her full support to Andrew, who has long rumored to be her favorite son. Accordingly, he was at the Queen's Christmas lunch on Wednesday and a staff party at Buckingham Palace earlier this week. However, both those events were private, making it easier to control the situation.

Princess Beatrice might also be kicking herself for her part in ensuring her father was not present at the engagement party. As previously reported, the princess deeply regretted supporting her father's decision to take part in a disastrous Newsnight television interview.