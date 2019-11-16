Eva Amurri Martino and husband Kyle Martino have decided to go their separate ways. The actress is pregnant with their third child. Eva and Kyle have two kids: son Major James, 3, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5. The two shared similar posts on the social media in order to announce the separation.

"Our family is starting down a new path. After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple," the caption read. "We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another. We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together.

"We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship, We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family." The ex-couple concluded the post with: "All the love, Eva & Kyle."

Amurri Martino has often been vocal about the struggles she had to face in her married life with her NBC sports analyst husband. In one of her blogs when she had announced her third pregnancy, she said, "One of the biggest things we have had to work on in our marriage is our different views of gender roles when it pertains to parenting," adding Kyle was involved the bare minimum in helping her with the kids, even though she was working full time.

"A lot of this had to do with his upbringing, and some of it was other factors — but it took a lot of therapy for us to get on the same page and work through how our own backgrounds lead to a lot of clashes in this department," she said. "We've come a long way, but we still continue to work on this dynamic in our relationship," Amurri Martino added.

Amurri Martino had then also announced the baby on the way is a boy.

The two recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, where they posted messages for each other on Instagram.



