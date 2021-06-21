Who is Amanda Brown? Ex-Girlfriend Claims Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer Sent Revenge Porn to Her Mother

The CEO of ice cream giant Dippin' Dots has been accused of sharing his ex-girlfriend's nude photos to multiple people, including her own mother, in revenge porn, according to a bombshell lawsuit filed against him. In the lawsuit filed in Oklahoma County District Court, Amanda Brown says, Dippin' Dots' CEO Scott Fischer sent out her nude photos in the revenge porn that happened over a custody dispute for their dog.

In her lawsuit, Brown also describes her toxic relationship with Fischer, alleging he had a "dangerous tendency to abuse alcohol." However, Fischer has denied the allegations and has said that the lawsuit is nothing but just a ploy to extract money from him.

Bombshell Revelations

Brown mentions in the lawsuit that she was in a relationship with Fischer from 2019 to 2020 but the relationship was tumultuous because of his "dangerous tendency to abuse alcohol." He allegedly "drank frequently and excessively," according to the court documents and "failed several attempts at sobriety."

However, things took a worse turn when Fischer allegedly threatened to withhold money from her unless she gave him X-rated snaps. Brown apparently sent her nude photos to the tasty-cryogenics king which he then tried to use to "blackmail" her in order to keep her in line, court papers claim.

"F**k you, you are not a good person,'' Fischer wrote Brown on January 14, according to the lawsuit she filed against him in Oklahoma, where he lives. Brown also said that the revenge porn was also over a custody dispute for their dog.

According o the lawsuit, after Fischer and Brown separated in 2020, Fischer claimed he had consulted the Dippin' Dots legal counsel, which would "make vindication of Amanda's rights difficult or impossible" as they tried to decide who would take ownership of a car they co-leased and a dog they both cared for.

On April 12, 2020, Fischer allegedly texted her: "Leave me the [car]. I'll take [the dog]. Then I'm going to have someone hold onto the video of your [redacted] and if we ever get into a fight, then it will be released."

"If we don't, I'll just use it for fun."

However, that was not all. Fischer allegedly then sent out Brown's nude photos. "I just sent you the pics by text that I'm about to send out. You will see what my revenge will do,'' Fischer allegedly raged.

"On the same date, Fischer delivered to Amanda a communication including several private sexual images of herself and further reading, 'Sent everyone this ... told you. ... I'll make sure I hurt you in every way I can,'' says her suit, filed June 9.

In Trouble

Fischer didn't stop there. To make things worse, he then sent those photos to Brown's mother. He also allegedly threatened to send the racy photos to her father and put them on the pornography website, PornHub.

Understandably, all these were done just to get back the vehicle and the dog. Fischer reportedly told Brown that he would "go to the extreme" to reclaim the vehicle they co-leased. Again on February 20, he allegedly sent her more sexual photos of herself saying: "I promise to not send out the above pics to my contact list if you stay out of my life."

More than revenge, it was a constant effort to threaten and traumatize Brown. Then on March 8, the court documents say, Fisher texted her: "You can use my car until April, [the dog] is mine. Anything bad comes out your [redacted] pics will be all over."

Brown is now seeking damages in excess of $10,000, and a hearing on the lawsuit has been set. She has made a series of other allegations too in the lawsuit including alcohol abuse. "In various ways, he endeavored to make her financially dependent on him in order to use that dependence to compel her to do things she otherwise did not want to do, and most importantly, dissuade her from leaving him," the documents mention.

Fischer's lawyers have on the other hand have called the lawsuit "outlandish" and have been fighting get the case sealed. They also claim that the lawsuit contains "unnecessary inflammatory, and hyperbolic allegations" and is simply an attempt to "extort" their client, according to separate court papers and TMZ.

"When Defendant ended the relationship, Plaintiff absconded with a car owned by Defendant, as well as Defendant's dog, and moved to Tennessee," Fischer's lawyers say in legal documents.

If the allegations are true, Fischer could be slapped with a felony charge in Oklahoma. Fischer acquired the ice cream pellet company from bankruptcy in 2012, according to the company's website, and helped the company reach $300 million in retail sales.

Brown, a "traveling nurse'' who now lives in Tennessee, says the pair began a two-year relationship in early 2019 — and adds that Fischer, an Oklahoma resident, acted like a drunken lout through much of it, court papers show.