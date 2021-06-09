Armie Hammer Checks into Treatment Center in Florida to Cope with Drugs, Alcohol and Sex Issues

Armie Hammer has reportedly checked into a Florida-based "treatment program" for "drug, alcohol, and sex issues" amid ongoing allegations of rape and cannibalism scandal that prompted the LAPD to launch an investigation in March. Hammer checked into the facility on Monday, May 31 after conveying to his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers that he was ready to undergo treatment, according to the Vanity Fair.

The decision to seek treatment comes just over two months after Hammer was publicly accused of "violently raping" and physically assaulting a former romantic partner in 2017. In March, a woman known as Effie, accused the actor in a press conference following which the LAPD launched a probe.

Wise Decision

Hammer reportedly got in touch with Chambers in "late May" and told the TV personality that he "was ready to seek treatment" and pledged to "stay at the Florida facility, outside of Orlando, as long as it takes to get healthy," according to Vanity Fair.

The Call Me By Your Name actor left the Cayman Islands on May 29 and "checked into the facility on Monday, May 31, with the support of Chambers and his family, and has been in treatment for over a week," according to Vanity Fair.

"Elizabeth and kids dropp[ed] him off [at the airport] and walk[ed] in as far as allowed," an eye witness claimed on social media. "A lot of hugs and seemed emotional."

Hammer, who is based in Los Angeles, has been staying in the Cayman Islands since late December in order to be with his and Chambers' daughter Harper, 6, and son Ford, 4, after being separated for several months due to visa issues amid the coronavirus pandemic. Chambers and Hammer ended their 10-year marriage in June 2020, with each of them sharing a statement to Instagram confirming the split.

A 'close friend' of Hammer told Vanity Fair that "everyone looks at Armie thinking that he has had some sort of privileged life—and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen."

Another alleged friend of the Hammer family told Vanity Fair that Hammer "is committed to getting healthy and having custody of his kids. This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well being."

Interestingly, Armie had more than just a troubled life.

Hammer and His Scandals

Hammer, the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer, who passed away in 1990 and left an estimated $180million fortune to Hammer's businessman father Michael, has been embroiled in controversy lately. The actor began trending on social media in January when he was accused of abuse by several ex-girlfriends along with a series of leaked messages online claiming that Hammer participated in discussions of sexual acts and cannibalism with women between 2016 and 2020.

The now infamous direct messages, which were never confirmed to have been sent by the actor, were originally published by an Instagram account named House of Effie. Following the DM leaks, many of Hammer's former partners – including Paige Lorenze and Courtney Vucekovich – accused him of being controlling and physically abusive during the span of their relationships.

A couple of months later another woman named Effie came forward and accused Hammer of violently raping her in hotel room during their four-year relationship. Hammer, however, has denied all the allegations. However, he at the same time, left several projects including upcoming film Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez due to the scandals.

His decision to enter the treatment program may now just things in his favor in the coming days.