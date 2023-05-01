Who Is Alisa Bajraktarevic? Gorgeous NYC Cop Investigated After She Tried to Prevent Narcotics Detectives from Busting Her Drug Dealer Boyfriend

A gorgeous New York City cop is under investigation after she allegedly tried to stop narcotics detectives from her drug dealer boyfriend. Alisa Bajraktarevic, a 33-year-old officer with the Bronx Robbery Squad, created such a commotion during a traffic check on Saturday that police had to call for backup, sources claimed.

Bajraktarevi was pulled over alongside her "major" drug dealer boyfriend on suspicion on Saturday after she allegedly tried to flee by using her position as a police officer and created a scene when they wouldn't let her go. Unable to control her, the police called for backup and she was finally tamed by the officers.

Dangerous Liaison

Bajraktarevi was demoted to desk duty and had her guns taken away the same day on the grounds that she might be dating the alleged drug dealer, according to the sources.

There aren't many details about the chemical romance, but according to a New York Post report, sources claim the couple met at a gym and that the Yonkers-based cop was ordered to stay away from the other man.

"Narcotics had been watching him," a police source said.

"One day they pulled him over. They didn't know who she was until she stepped up and said who she was."

"She jumped out and got involved," a second police source told the outlet.

"She definitely gave them a hard time. They called in for backup."

"He's a really bad guy and known to the department," the source said.

The source further stated that the police were planning to search the car and perhaps arrest the alleged drug dealer, who they called "a major player."

The first source claimed that registering a complaint with the Internal Affairs Bureau resulted in them ending "up letting him go, but they dropped a log on her,". The IAB then launched a probe.

"It's a dumb thing to do," the first source told the outlet.

Opposite Poles Attract

The department has been aware of Bajraktarevic's relationship with her drug dealer boyfriend for about a year since she attempted to obstruct a search at the drug dealer's Manhattan home earlier.

Describing the dealer, the source said, "He's a really bad guy and known to the department."

Officers had advised Bajraktarevic to avoid the dealer, but she persisted in her romance and even accompanied him to a corporate party.

"This person eventually is going to use you as a get-out-of-jail card, which is what he did," the source added.

Bajraktarevic, however, is adamant that her gym beau isn't a drug dealer. She told the outlet, "He is not a drug dealer."

Bajraktarevic, who formerly worked for the NYPD police for 11 years at a reported $115,250 salary, made general statements while claiming she couldn't provide many details of what happened because of department policy.

"But the alleged drug dealer? That's not under investigation," she insisted.

Bajraktarevic relocated to the Bronx Robbery Squad last year to help with citywide crimes, especially residential ones. Her standing may have allowed her to alert the dealer to different warrants, according to some sources.