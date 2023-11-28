Who Is Aline Farias? Adult Star and OnlyFans Model Claims Neymar Asked Her for Nudes as She Reveals Chat With Brazil Soccer Star

An adult entertainment star has reportedly alleged that Neymar asked her for her photos. X-rated model Aline Farias made headlines in Brazil after revealing her claim, reportedly supported by screenshots of her alleged conversation with the football star, Neymar, which she released on Monday, dragging the soccer star into controversy once again.

The conversation, which happened in Portuguese, started with the ex-Paris Saint-Germain player asking, "Are there nudes?" Daily Star reported. Farias, who boasts over 37,700 followers on Instagram, then responded that she had several provocative and sexy photos on her profile. This is the second time in just a few weeks that Neymar has been linked to another woman.

Neymar Asks for Nudes

The conversation then continued with Neymar pressing Farias to send her nudes. According to the reported exchange, Neymar then supposedly inquired, "Where? I want to see."

Farias, an OnlyFans star, then shared a link to some of her adult content, playfully saying, "But you have to tell me what you thought afterward, huh," the outlet reported.

The Brazilian national team forward then allegedly replied that he couldn't access the content. Farias then explained that to do so, he would need to subscribe to her profile and log in.

The OnlyFans model further said: "You have to sign, baby. There are some other photos at the bottom. I'm going to sleep, take care, angel. Good night. I'll teach you better later if you can't [sign in]."

The conversation reportedly indicates that Neymar then sent Farias a message with a flame emoji, suggesting that he successfully accessed her nude photos.

The claim made by Farias, whose screenshots have not been independently verified, surfaces after Neymar has once again been associated with another woman, just weeks after he and Bruna Biancardi welcomed their child, Mavie.

Courting Controversy Again

Earlier last month, Neymar along with two other Brazil stars Vinicius Jr, and Richarlison found themselves in hot water after it was rumored that they partied with Instagram influencers.

As the Selecao prepared for their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Venezuela, it was reported that a party took place in the team hotel involving three players.

Journalist Matheus Baldi claimed on Instagram that the trio of attackers had attended a party with prominent Instagram influencers ahead of the match. He also alleged that there is footage of one of the influencers leaving the team hotel after the game.

A few weeks later, another journalist Fabia Oliveira claimed that Neymar, currently playing for the Saudi team Al-Hilal, hosted a party at his home in Mangaratiba with 35 guests. During the event, he was allegedly seen with 22-year-old actress Nathalia Morais.

The 31-year-old is presently sidelined due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which is expected to keep him out for the rest of the season. This injury raises uncertainty about his participation in next summer's Copa America.