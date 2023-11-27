58-Year-Old Elizabeth Hurley Heats Up Instagram with her Steamy Sauna Video

In a sizzling Instagram post on Sunday, Nov. 19, Elizabeth Hurley, the 58-year-old actor and model, showcased her daring side as she indulged in a spa sauna session during her tropical vacation in Thailand. The Austin Powers star left little to the imagination in a revealing video, strategically dropping a towel to offer a tantalizing glimpse of her fit figure.

Setting the clip to Sade's "Is It a Crime," Hurley captioned the post, "A little s-s-steam heat #chivasom #thailand ," confirming her stay at the renowned Chiva-Som Hua Hin spa resort. The actress emphasized that her time in Thailand is more than just a holiday, revealing she is residing at the Chiva-Som wellness hotel—one of her favorite health spas globally.

Hurley, known for her commitment to health and well-being, shared insights into her wellness routine, emphasizing the importance of self-care. In a previous post, she expressed her dedication to exercise, healthy eating, and mindfulness during her stay at the wellness haven.

"We always tend to put ourselves on the bottom of the priority list of what we have to do. And I think there is a real movement now to try to encourage women to value themselves and value their own health and wellbeing," Hurley told Women's Health in December 2022, stressing the vitality of self-care.

The video stirred a social media frenzy, with fans flooding the comment section to shower the star with compliments. Admirers praised Hurley's age-defying looks, with some humorously suggesting a medical bill for the faint-hearted. Many dubbed her the "most beautiful woman in the world" and predicted the steamy scenes would "break the internet."

This isn't the first time Elizabeth Hurley has captivated Instagram with her bold posts, as she continues to inspire followers with her timeless beauty and dedication to a healthy lifestyle. Whether sunbathing in the buff or indulging in a steamy sauna session, Hurley remains a beacon of confidence.