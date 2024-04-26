Who Is Alina Thyregod? Caleb Williams' Mysterious New Girlfriend Steals the Show at 2024 NFL Draft Red Carpet

Caleb Williams and his girlfriend, Alina Thyregod, stirred a buzz when they made their red carpet debut at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit in April 2024. The former USC quarterback, whom the Bears chose with the No. 1 pick in the draft, was spotted leaving his hotel with the blonde beauty on one arm and his mother, Dayna Price, on the other.

Williams, 22, posed for photos with Thyregod and his mother on the red carpet before they sat together in the green room and played cards. The couple shared a sweet embrace when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called Williams' name as the first overall pick in the draft.

Star on the Red Carpet

Williams had been in a relationship with Valery Orellana since 2020. However, at Thursday's draft, he appeared with someone identified by the New York Post as Alina Thyregod. Before the draft, Williams had mentioned that he would paint his pinkie nail silver to match his girlfriend's dress for the occasion.

Williams wore a Chrome Hearts custom suit to complement his girlfriend's silver dress by the same designer, which featured a halter neck, as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Thyregod shared a TikTok video that showed the couple getting ready in their hotel room, with the caption "Draft day."

The 2022 Heisman Trophy Winner was seen in a TikTok video on Thyregod's page in January 2024, where the two were seen goofing around.

Williams jumped on her back, nearly causing them to stumble, while they were both dressed in swimwear.

"Welcome to Chicago!" one TikTok user posted.

Another wrote, "Let Caleb know he is now my king."

Passionately In Love

It's unclear how long Williams and Thyregod have been in dating. During an interview on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Williams mentioned that they have known each other for six years but clarified that they haven't been dating for that entire duration.

The quarterback hinted at a past relationship with Thyregod, saying that they had previously split while "keeping in communication." Now, they are back together as Williams embarks on his NFL career.

Williams had been dating Orellana since at least 2020, but it's unclear when their relationship ended.

Williams teased the outfits he and his girlfriend would wear for the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25.