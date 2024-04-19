Caitlin Clark Blocks Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown on Social Media for Racist and Misogynistic Attack Hours after Tackling 'Pervert Reporter'

Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown known for his controversial online presence, faced backlash after posting a series of abusive tweets directed at Caitlin Clark. The top WNBA pick quickly blocked Brown in response to his inappropriate behavior, with one of his tweets suggesting that Clark "looks like she keeps it hairy" causing particular offense.

However, the receiver continued with his derogatory remarks, also referring to Clark as his "Cracker of the Day" and "Cousin It," referring to a character from the Addams Family. Brown faced immediate backlash for his comments but that didn't stop him. This isn't the first time Brown has been blocked for making offensive remarks.

Caustic Comments Not Welcome

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady and President Joe Biden have both restricted the former Pittsburgh Steeler from their social media timelines due to his unpleasant behavior. Clark has grappled with several controversies since gaining prominence during March Madness.

One notable incident was an awkward encounter with a reporter during her opening press conference, which occurred just hours before Brown's online attacks.

The incident unfolded amid Clark's media frenzy following her selection as the first overall draft pick by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft on Monday night.

During her opening press conference, Gregg Doyel, a reporter from the Indy Star Sports, imitated Clark's trademark heart-hands gesture, adding, "Start doing it to me and we'll get along just fine."

The remark triggered backlash online, with Dave Portnoy, the head of Barstool Sports, condemning Doyel as a "sexist pervert," leading Doyel to apologize for the suggestive exchange.

"Today in my uniquely oafish way, while welcoming @CaitlinClark22 to Indy, I formed my hands into her signature [hand heart emoji," Doyel groveled to Twitter on Wednesday.

"My comment afterward was clumsy and awkward. I sincerely apologize. Please know my heart (literally and figuratively) was well-intentioned. I will do better."

Just hours after the press conference went viral online, Brown interjected with his own inappropriate comments about the rising WNBA star.

He followed his offensive tweet about Clark being "hairy" by mocking her new Nike sponsorship deal, which he said could be followed by a "razor deal with ManScaped."

"She look like she bout to sign the Declaration of Independence," he said in another tweet.

Focused on Her Game

Despite courting controversy since becoming the new WNBA sensation, Clark has also achieved several wins. Chief among them is the revelation of her impending eight-figure deal with Nike, which will include her own signature shoe.

Brown couldn't resist commenting on Clark's Nike deal, sharing an image of a fuzzy Nike sneaker with the caption "Caitlin Clark's Hair Force Ones."

Clark will be the third active WNBA player to have her own signature shoe, joining Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty. President Biden even praised Clark, highlighting her $76,535 salary in her first year in the league as an example of the gender pay gap.

The basketball prodigy has also made several appearances on popular podcasts and talk shows, including joking about becoming a regular guest on the Pat McAfee Show as part of her preparations to move to Indiana.

Despite controversies surrounding Clark's comparatively low salary compared to male athletes, her prospects seem promising. Before turning professional, the six-foot guard had a net worth of $3.4 million. With the ability to expand her brand beyond NIL parameters, Clark can further capitalize on partnerships with companies like Gatorade, State Farm, and Buick.

Clark has also shown interest in representing the United States in the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.