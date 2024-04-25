Who Is Laura Celia Valk? Jude Bellingham's New Girlfriend Is Dutch Model and Influencer Who Is Staying at Footballer's Luxury Spanish Pad

Jude Bellingham's new girlfriend has been identified as the stunning Dutch model Laura Celia Valk, and reports suggest that she is thoroughly captivated by the Real Madrid footballer. Bellingham, 20, is said to be in a relationship with the 25-year-old beauty after parting ways with Asantewa Chitty last year.

Laura has reportedly been spending considerable time at Bellingham's lavish home in Spain. The star footballer has had an exceptional start to his career at the Santiago Bernabeu following his high-profile transfer from Borussia Dortmund. With 21 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, Bellingham has been instrumental in driving Los Blancos toward a potential league title and Champions League double.

Laura Is a Model and an Influencer

Although Jude has tried to keep their relationship a secret, it appears that the Dutch influencer has inadvertently revealed details to her makeup artists. According to The Sun, a source said: "Laura has been telling everyone about the relationship.

"She's been staying at his place in Madrid over the past few weekends and is completely smitten."

The model has been frequently seen supporting the football star from the stands during his matches. Her most recent appearance was at the Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club match on March 31, which saw Real Madrid win 2-0.

Just days after attending the game, Laura was spotted dining at a luxurious restaurant in Spain, The Madrid EDITION hotel, along with a mystery companion on April 1.

Laura also shared several romantic photos, striking sultry poses for the camera from her secret date at the restaurant.

Fans were quick to speculate that her companion might have been her new flame, Bellingham, tagging the footballer's profile in her comments.

While both Bellingham and Laura follow each other on Instagram, they appear to be keeping their romance under wraps.

Star in Her Own Right

Laura frequently shares bikini snaps while traveling between Spain and France throughout the year. She studied creative business at the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences and is represented by the prestigious modeling agency The Four Models, based in Manchester.

She is reportedly also to be the owner of her own social media consultancy agency, Bobby Rose Agency.

Her bio, on her business website, mentions: "With 5.8 years of work experience, she has a strong background in general management and marketing.

"Laura has also worked as a presenter at RTL and Subdued, gaining expertise in advertising services and business consulting.

"She has also worked as a model at Above and Beyond and as a marketing consultant at Xerox. Laura's passion for marketing and her extensive experience make her a valuable asset in the industry."

Bellingham was reportedly in a relationship with Ghanaian model Asantewa, although she maintained privacy regarding their relationship and never posted photos of the player on her social media platforms.

However, the star midfielder was spotted in a series of photos on the celebrity dating app Raya in June 2023, shortly after announcing his transfer to Real Madrid.

After joining the dating app, The Sun reported last year that the athlete had been exchanging messages with R&B singer Rmarni.

The former Birmingham City player was also linked to US TikToker Azra Mian. The publication also previously reported that Bellingham's primary focus is on his career, rather than pursuing a new romantic relationship.

Laura has amassed a following of 370,000 on social media and frequently shares alluring photos, showcasing her affluent lifestyle. She has modeled for several renowned brands, including PrettyLittleThing, and regularly stays in luxury hotels across Europe.