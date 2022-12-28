Who Is Alexandra Eckersley? Homeless Daughter of MLB Hall of Fame Pitcher Dennis Eckersley Arrested After Giving Birth in Freezing New Hampshire Woods

The homeless adopted daughter of Major League Baseball (MLB) legend Dennis Eckersley allegedly gave birth to her baby in a freezing tent and then left her unclothed at -18 degrees weather. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, is also believed to have initially lied to police about the baby's whereabouts and that she gave birth prematurely, according to authorities.

Alexandra is now facing a felony charge of reckless conduct after her newborn baby was found unclothed and freezing in the brutal weather in a dark wooded area in New Hampshire on Monday morning, according to officials. She was arraigned on Tuesday in Hillsboro Superior Court-North, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Reckless and Disoriented

According to Boston 25 News, police responded to a report of a woman who had given birth to a baby in a tent in the woods close to Manchester's West Side Arena just before 1 am. Alexandra allegedly lied to police about the newborn baby's whereabouts and that she gave birth prematurely, according to the authorities.

After an hour of searching, cops located the infant unprotected and gasping for air on the floor of a tent close to the Piscataquag River at Electric Street, Manchester Fire Department said, according to the New York Post.

The infant was taken by police to Catholic Medical Center. The baby's present state of health is not known.

"Officers located the baby who was treated by EMT's and transported to a local hospital for treatment," the statement read.

Alexandra was arrested on a separate warrant from Concord, New Hampshire District Court on charges of endangering the welfare of a child. She was then charged with a felony for reckless conduct, according to the police.

The Hillsboro Superior Court-North held an arraignment for Alexandra on Tuesday, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Alexandra was reportedly identified as Eckersley's daughter by Manchester Fire Chief David Flurey.

Troubled Past

The 26-year-old is the adopted daughter of MLB Hall of Famer and former Red Sox pitcher and announcer Dennis Eckersley, according to WCVB and Patch Media of Concord, New Hampshire. The Concord Monitor reported in 2019 that Alexandra battles substance misuse and mental disorders. She has anxiety, depression, and bipolar illness.

"I want to begin a homeless mental health awareness event," Alexandra said at the time.

"Have it be like the telethon, or a carnival where you pay to get in, or a movie night and the money goes to a housing shelter."

Dennis Eckersley, popularly known by the moniker "Eck," was American professional baseball pitcher and a former commentator.

He pitched for the Indians, Red Sox, Cubs, Athletics, and Cardinals from 1975 to 1998 during the course of his 24-year career. He was nominated for six All-Star games and won the AL MVP and AL Cy Young Awards in 1992. He was voted the ALCS MVP in 1988 before the Athletics won the World Series in 1989.

In 2004, Eckersley was enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Eckersley left the NESN booth in October after 19 years of broadcasting for the Red Sox.

According to The Boston Globe, Eckersley had intended to go back to his native California after the season to spend more time with his grandchildren.

Alexandra, also known as Allie Dennis is the daughter of Dennis and Nancy O'Neil, his second wife. She also has a brother named Jake.

Shortly after Dennis' baseball career ended, O'Neil and Dennis got divorced.