Cincinnati Red's one-time All-Star and 1990 World Series champion Tom Browning has died at the age of 62. The former pitcher, as per the Boone County Sheriff's Office, was found unresponsive on his couch inside his home.

Browning was pronounced dead in the early afternoon of Monday after resuscitation efforts proved futile. The Boone County Sheriff's Office ruled out foul play.

Deep Loss for Reds' Community

Cincinnati Red's described Browning's death as a deep loss for the community. "The entire Reds family is stunned and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tom Browning," the Red said in a statement.

"We join Reds Country in mourning the loss of one of our all-time greats, who created so many memories and magical moments for us all. Our deepest condolences to Tom's family during this difficult time."

Barry Larkin, Reds shortstop and fellow Hall of Farmer, paid tribute to Browning. "RIP, my friend Mr Perfect," he tweeted. "We shared some great times as well as the same birthdate 4/28. You will be missed."

Colorful MLB Career

Browning was a starting pitcher with the Reds. He started 38 games in 1985 and went 20-9 with a 3.55 ERA and 155 strikeouts and finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year. Browning threw the 12th perfect game in MLB history in 1988, a 1-0 defeat of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was part of a rotation in 1990 that featured Jose Rijo, Jack Armstrong and Danny Jackson, as well as the Nasty Boys â€“ Rob Dibble and Randy Myers. Browning struck out two in his lone World Series start against the Oakland Athletics, wherein the Reds took the series.

In 1991, he was All-Star. Browning topped 225 innings six times, winning at least 14 games five times, including a 20-win season in 1985. However, in 1994 he broke his arm while throwing a pitch in a gruesome on-field injury that cut short his glorious career. He made a comeback with the Royals.