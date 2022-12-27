Bethany Wilson: Tennessee Mom Arrested for Multiple Carjacking Within Hours after Using 5-Year-Old Daughter as Shield While Shooting at Others

A Tennessee woman is accused of multiple carjackings including one in which he used her 5-year-old daughter as a shield after firing a gun, according to reports. Bethany Wilson, 24, was wanted by police after she carjacked several people in Clarksville, Tennessee, beginning with a 51-year-old woman on Thursday at around 4:40 p.m.

Wilson would have escaped from getting arrested had she not crashed one of the stolen vehicles on an Interstate Thursday, local ABC affiliate WZTV reported. Wilson, of Goodlettsville, allegedly stole at least three vehicles within a short period of time, according to Clarksville police, prior to her arrest on Thursday night.

Expert Thief

Police said that all three cars were stolen within a span of a few hours. Wilson is accused of stealing a Nissan Juke from a 51-year-old woman at a gas station around 4:42 pm on Thursday. She allegedly approached the woman while she was filling the petrol in her car and pointed a revolver at her before driving off in the Nissan, according to the police.

She then escaped to a nearby site and carjacked a second victim around 5:16 pm. Wilson allegedly stole the second victim's black Mercedes Benz while holding a child up as a shield and fired at him, the second victim told the police.

She was sought after by police until late at night when they got a tip that she was at the neighborhood Days Inn off exit 11 after stealing a Ford F-150 that had been in an accident.

Police were able to recover both vehicles before another vehicle was reported stolen in a nearby county. Investigators linked Wilson to the carjacking of a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck, which she allegedly crashed on Interstate 24, according to Clarksville Now.

Nabbed at Last

However, Wilson had by that time fled the scene abandoning both the stolen vehicles. In order to escape the police, Wilson then checked into an Inn. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Following a massive manhunt, Wilson was finally arrested by police at the inn, and her child was safely returned. She accused her of aggravated robbery and carjacking.

Wilson's motives for his spate of carjackings remain a mystery.

She is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Clarksville is a tiny county located about 50 miles north of Nashville on the Kentucky border. According to data gathered by Clarksville Now over the last four years, the city's crime rate has declined sharply.

About 700 less crimes, or 12,769 were reported in 2021 in comparison to 13,455 in 2020.

According to WKRN, Tennessee is overall the third most violent state in the nation.