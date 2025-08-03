Who Is AlDhabi AlMheiri? The 11-Year-Old Emirati Prodigy Behind UAE's First AI Academy for Kids

At just 11 years of age, AlDabi AlMheiri, a young Emirati trailblazer, has launched an AI academy for children in the UAE. The platform offers 20 easy-to-understand modules on artificial intelligence, coding, and creative thinking. It's made for kids aged 7 to 13 and comes with printable worksheets and fun hands-on activities.

AlDhabi is already known for her major accomplishments. She holds four Guinness World Records and became the world's youngest female to publish a bilingual book. She also runs her own publishing house, Rainbow Chimney, which has published over 50 books by children from around the world.

Her new AI initiative focuses on early STEM learning, storytelling, and inclusion. It supports children with different learning needs and makes tech education accessible for all. Lessons are available in Arabic and English and include topics like machine vs human intelligence, AI ethics, and even entrepreneurship.

One special feature is the "Girls in AI" workshop, created to help close the gender gap in technology across the MENA region. The academy respects children's data privacy and aligns with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, promoting safe and ethical learning.

AlDhabi has also written for newspapers and magazines and received global praise for her work. She was the youngest columnist for Aletihad and has spoken out about important issues like climate change and equal education. In 2024, she became the first Emirati to win the Diana Award.

Her awards include the Women of Worth Award from L'Oréal Paris and the Emirati Women Achiever Award. She was also listed among Entrepreneur Middle East's Top 50 Visionary Women and Future Minds' "Top 25 Under 25."

AlDhabi's story proves that age is no barrier to leadership and innovation. By giving young minds the tools to explore AI, she's helping shape a smarter and more inclusive future. Her work is a reminder that children, when empowered, can do more than just learn—they can lead.