A 17-year-old Texas teen now holds two Guinness World Records for having the world's longest legs for a female and the longest legs on a teenager.

As per the Guinness World Records, the US teenager Maci Currin's left leg is more than 53 inches long, and the right one is 52.874 inches. The teen, who is a Cedar Park resident, stands 6 feet, 10 inches tall. But her long legs make up 60 percent of the height.

'Gene' Is Responsible

In a video posted on the YouTube Channel of Guinness World Records, Currin's mother talked about realizing her daughter was taller than her peers.

She also said that her husband was 6.5 when she met him and her son—brother of Currin—is now 6.4 and a quarter. Currin's mother is also quite tall, as she is 5.7. "I guess there's some kind of gene in there that gives her that tallness," added Currin's mother Traci.

As per Currin, "around sophomore year, I just stopped caring what people thought of me... and once I just stopped caring, I wasn't affected by anything." She also faced problems regarding buying clothes as none of the stores make cloths which would fit her, especially for trousers. So, she has to get them custom made, while for t-shirts she buys a size larger.

Her mother said, "I have been so proud of Maci. She always taken to her height very well just always was never one of those kids that scrunched over or leaned over, tried to hide her height."

An Inspiration

Currin now uses her social media accounts to inspire other people not to be ashamed of their heights but to embrace it. She has 1.7 million followers on TikTok and another 50, 000 on Instagram. She regularly posts on social media about confidence, as well as body image, and the videos on TikTok accumulate millions of viewers.

"I hope that tall women can see that height is a gift," she told the world record committee and asked people not to be ashamed of the fact that they are tall. "You should really embrace it," Currin added.