Charleston Youth Pastor Accused of Inappropriately Touching Girls, Avoids Jail After Pleading Guilty

A former North Charleston youth pastor accused of inappropriately touching girls at church events will avoid jail time after he pleaded guilty to the charges levied against him.

As reported by The Post and Courier, 28-year-old Vernon Willis pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and battery and seven counts of third-degree assault and battery. Several additional charges were dismissed because, the prosecutor said, the victims haven't been cooperative.

Willis was Accused of Touching Clothed Buttocks of Teenage Girls Before, During or After Church Events

The charges stem from numerous occasions that occurred before, during or after church events from 2020 to 2022. Willis inappropriately touched the clothed buttocks of numerous girls between the ages of 13 and 16 on several occasions, records show. The extent of touching went further to other private body areas with one victim at least once, according to court records.

At the prosecution's recommendation, 9th Circuit Judge Roger Young sentenced Willis to three years of probation, allowing him to avoid prison time. Willis is required to attend boundary counseling. He will get credit for 28 days he previously served in jail before being released with an ankle monitor.

One of Willis' Victims Testified in Court

One of Willis' victims was in court and testified how his inappropriate touching affected her life. The girl, now 16, said she was "forever changed" when Willis - someone she used to trust — touched her buttocks without her consent when she was 13.

She said she's spent the past years changing her hair and dress in an attempt to be "less seen" because she is ashamed of what happened to her. She also said she struggles to be in public places and feels panicked at the thought of going back to Seacoast Church's North Charleston Dream Center, a placed that used to make her feel at home.

"I wish I could go back and change so many things," said the minor teen. "I want (him) to know what he did to me was wrong."

One mother who addressed the court on behalf of her daughter called him a predator. "We trusted you with one of the most precious things on this Earth, our daughter," the mother said. "You manipulated us and all of these other parents, you groomed these girls."

Willis' Attorney Said He Didn't Inappropriately Touch the Girls But 'Lingered in His Hug a Little Too Long'

Willis' attorney Edward Phipps said his client was charged as a result from confusion over boundaries during hugs at the church. "The difficulty is he lingered in his hug a little too long," Phipps said. "It's unfortunate that it's gotten to this point. ... He's not a threat."

He and co-counsel Mark Huber said Willis, who was born and raised in the area and has no prior record, had a shaky relationship with his biological parents and was homeless several times in his life. A Seacoast pastor took him in, and that community became his family.

"He's had speedbumps in his life, and this is probably the largest one," Huber said, adding that Willis used it as a learning experience and wants to "do better in life."

Before announcing the sentence, the judge took a moment to address the victims present in the courtroom. He assured each teenager that while this was a life-changing event, it is not one that has to define the remainder of their lives.

"Time heals all wounds, it really does. It doesn't mean you forget it, but it does mean you don't have to think about it every day after a while," Young said. "That hopefully will bring peace of mind."