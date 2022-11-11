Who Is Alba Baptista? Chris Evans Dating Portuguese Actress for 'Over a Year' and Is in a Serious Relationship

Actor Chris Evans has a new lady in his life. According to reports, Evans, 41, is dating Portuguese actress Alba Baptista for months now and the two are in a serious relationship. Baptista, 25, who starred in this year's "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris", and Evans have been dating for over a year but kept their affair secret till some time back.

The news of their relationship comes just days after the "Captain America" star, who was recently voted PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, spoke candidly about his desire to be married and have children in the future. Evans previously dated actresses Jenny Slate, Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel.

Evans in Love Again

Evans has been dating Portuguese actress Alba Baptista "for over a year and it's serious," a source told PEOPLE on Thursday. "They are in love and Chris has never been happier," the insider added. "His family and friends all adore her."

Evans was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive for 2022 earlier this week. The Captain America star claimed he's "very content" with life right now in the cover story, emphasizing work-life balance and making the most of his free time with his loved ones.

"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," added Evans. "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared," Evans told PEOPLE during the interview.

"So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important," he said. "I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that â€” I can't think of anything better."

Evans added that he has come to understand the value of making amends in order to preserve a harmonious relationship.

"I also really see the value and strength behind saying, 'I'm sorry,'" he elaborated.

"If you're able in those vulnerable moments to stay calm and listen, and say you're sorry even if you don't think you've done anything wrong because it's not from your perspective it's from the other person's, I think that opens up a door in a very healthy way."

Who Is Alba Baptista

This isn't the first time Evans has fallen in love. His earlier dated include Jenny Slate, Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel. However, it is not known how Evans and Baptista met although the source claims that friends knew about the couple dating each other for a year now.

Although Evans and Baptista first sparked romance rumors in January 2022, ardent fans noticed that the actor began following Baptista in the fall of 2020 and that Baptista did the same in the summer of 2021, when they were both working on projects in Europe.

Baptista first garnered attention for her role on Netflix's "Warrior Nun" but it is her romance with Evens that has brought her under the spotlight.

Baptista was born in Lisbon, Portugal in 1997. She speaks five languages and is the daughter of an engineer and a translator, according to PEOPLE, and has done "an extensive amount of humanitarian work" to an orphanage in Cambodia.

Baptista has also acted in a number of Portuguese TV shows and movies, including "A Impostora", "Filha da Lei", "A CriaÃ§o", and "Jogo Duplo", besides working in Warrior Nun, which served as her English-language debut.

Her most recent role was in "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris", which also starred Lesley Manville from "The Crown", Isabelle Huppert from "Greta", Jason Isaacs from "Harry Potter", and Lucas Bravo from "Emily in Paris".