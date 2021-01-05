A Portuguese healthcare professional died unexpectedly two days after being administered the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. Sonia Acevedo, 41, suffered a "sudden death" at her home on New Year's Day 48 hours after receiving the injection.

Acevedo, a mother-of-two, had no underlying health conditions, according to her family members. Acevedo worked at the Portoguese Institute of Oncology in Porto before she collapsed on New Year's Day.

Sonia Had No Underlying Health Conditions

Although her cause of death is not yet known, an autopsy will be conducted later today or tomorrow to determine the same.

"She was okay. She hadn't had any health problems," Acevedo's father Abilio Acevedo told local newspaper Correio da Manha. "She had the Covid-19 vaccine but she didn't have any symptoms. I don't know what happened. I just want answers. I want to know what led to my daughter's death."

He added that he received a phonecall to say his daughter had been found dead around 11 am on Friday morning hours after they had dinner together on New Year's Eve. Sonia's daughter, Vania Figueredo said her mother had complained about "normal" discomfort in the area where she was jabbed but was otherwise fine.

Did Sonia Die Due to Side Effects from the Vaccine?

News of Sonia's sudden demise came days after a physician in Mexico was admitted to an intensive care unit with seizures, breathing difficulties and possible encephalomyelitis after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, the country's Health Ministry announced on Saturday, as previously reported.

This has once again sparked speculation that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is causing serious negative side effects in individuals and even deaths, despite being fact-checked by Reuters.

However, the health institute where Sonia worked for over a decade confirmed that she had received the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 30 but had not suffered any adverse side effects immediately or in the hours after receiving the vaccine.

"With regards to the sudden death of an operational assistant from the Porto IPO on January 1, 2021, the Board of Directors confirms the event and expresses sincere regret to family and friends in the certainty that this loss is also felt here," the Portuguese Institute of Oncology said in a statement "The explanation of the cause of death will follow the usual procedures in these circumstances."