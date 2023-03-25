Who Is Aiden Fucci? Florida Teen Sentenced to Life for Fatally Stabbing 13-Year-Old Cheerleader 114 Times on Mother's Day

A Florida teen who brutally stabbed a 13-year-old cheerleader to death was sentenced to life in prison after being condemned for his twisted "desire to feel what it was like to kill." Aiden Fucci, 16, who stabbed Tristyn Bailey 114 times before dumping her body in the woods near Jacksonville in 2021, was handed the maximum sentence on Friday morning.

Fucci, who was 14 at the time, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, confessing to the horrific stabbing at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in St. Johns, Florida's Durbin Crossing area. Circuit Judge R. Lee Smith delivered the sentence amid intense emotion, with Bailey's relatives unable to hold back tears in the court.

Punished for His Heinous Crime

The St. Johns County courthouse was packed with more than 50 family members and friends, several of whom used tissues to dab their eyes while listening to the proceedings.

Fucci, who stabbed Bailey 114 times before dumping her body in a wooded area near Jacksonville in 0211, was handed the maximum sentence, due to the horrific, premeditated nature of the murder, said Smith.

The judge could have given him as little as 40 years in prison for the crime, which he described as "heinous, horrible, and cruel" but wanted to set an example.

Bailey suffered 49 defensive wounds, 35 wounds to her head and neck, and 29 wounds to her back and shoulder, according to the judge, who also recounted the horrific injuries.

"Tristyn Bailey was conscious, she was aware, and she was doing everything she could to fend off this attack," said Judge Smith.

"She suffered a painful, horrifying death from someone that she trusted.

"This was not done out of greed. It was not done in retaliation or retribution or revenge. It was not a crime of passion," Smith declared, according to News4Jax.com.

"It was not a crime that was committed because he felt rejected by her. It was not done in a fit of uncontrollable anger. There was no reason. There was no purpose," he added.

"It was done for no other reason than to satisfy this defendant's internal desire to feel what it was like to kill someone," Smith concluded.

The judge said he took into account his young age while deciding on Fucci's sentencing, noting that he committed the horrific murder at the age of 14 when his brain was still developing, WFLA.com reported.

Smith said that the teen killer's puzzling lack of motivation revealed that he did not kill his classmate on the spur of the moment and that instead, he had planned her murder.

All Roads Closing

The Florida teen has 30 days to appeal the judge's ruling since he is a minor and is not eligible for the death penalty. Also, Fucci will be entitled to a 25-year review of his sentence. The Florida judge announced his verdict and stated that there was only "one appropriate sentence in this case."

All of the factors, including Fucci's age, mental state, home situation, and letters from the boy's family, as well as the fact that he was the "sole participant" and "100 percent responsible for this murder," were taken into account.

He continued by stating that he thought the chances of rehabilitation were "poor" and noted the "compelling" victim testimony from earlier in the week.

Judge Smith referred to this case as one of the "most difficult and shocking cases" in the county that he had seen in his 16 years of legal practice at Friday's sentencing.

During the course of the investigation, Fucci's friends said that he openly fantasized about violence and murder in the months before the killing and that he chose the cheerleader in a fit of wrath. He allegedly boasted about the murder while in jail and frequently drew images of dismembered victims.

In a handwritten letter read in court, Fucci, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in February, apologized for the killing.

"I'm sorry that you didn't get to know her that long. You did not have any long relationships with [Tristyn] and for that I'm sorry," he wrote.

"For the community, I'm sorry I brought all this pain on every day and I'm sorry and I know my [apology] will not fix anything or bring her back but I hope it helps in some way."

Fucci's family members also pleaded with the judge to have pity on the teen during a sentencing hearing on Wednesday. "I'd die not being able to spend time with him sometime before I go," Aiden Fucci's grandmother, Deborah Spiwak, told the court.

Bailey's distraught mother said that the troubled youngster was "beyond saving,", and revealed that she had been plagued by visions of her daughter's last moments.

Fucci was supposed to be tried as an adult, but on February 6, the day before the trial was to start, he abruptly pleaded guilty.