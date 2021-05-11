Aiden Fucci: Florida Teen Arrested in Murder of Cheerleader Posted Chilling Selfie on Snapchat

A 14-year-old Florida boy posted a disturbing selfie on Snapchat moments after allegedly killing a teen cheerleader on Sunday. Aiden Fucci was busted for brutally killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey whose body was found in woods on Sunday night, less than 12 hours after she was reported missing, according to police.

Fucci has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Bailey. However, what is more horrifying is his sadist mindset as he took the selfie just next to the body of Bailey. Police confirmed to News Jax, a local site in Jacksonville, that the selfie was part of their investigation.

Killed Brutally

On Sunday night, Fucci took a selfie in the back of a cop car which he then posted on Snapchat with the caption 'Hey guys has inybody (sic) seen Tristyn lately.' Fucci is believed to have taken the selfie before Bailey's body was found but after she died. He had his phone on him because at the time, he hadn't been charged although he was already arrested by that time and inside the police car.

Bailey, a seventh-grader at Patriot Oaks Academy, where Fucci is in the eighth grade, was last seen Sunday at around 1:15 am at a community center, WJXT reported. Bailey's family had reported that she went missing at around 10 am. Following that a large search of the area ensued, with dozens of community members scouring the woods near the North Amenity Center.

Her body was found in the woods near Fucci's home on Sunday night, less than 12 hours after her family reported her missing. It's unclear how she died but police say her body was found fully clothed. She was wearing a dark top and white cheer skirt. Police since have arrested Fucci. However they haven't shared any detail or cause of Bailey's death.

Mystery Shrouds Death

In fact, police haven't also shared how Fucci and Bailey are linked although they suspect the 14-year-old to have killed the cheerleader. "We have arrested a suspect by the name of Aiden Fucci, 14 year old. He is currently in custody charged with second degree murder. This is a long process, we're in the very early stages of this. The suspect is in custody - there are no further threats to this case," St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick said at a press conference on Monday.

Bailey's body was found by a neighbor at around 6 pm in a remote wooded area near a pond. Police said the man saw the report of her missing and joined the group of volunteers in the search. Later that night, Fucci posted the photo with the twisted message on Snapchat, according to WJXT.

Police despite saying that the selfie is part of the investigation didn't immediately provide a motive for the murder. That said, in addition to attending the same K-8 school, the teens grew up in the same neighborhood, according to local outlets.

Fucci was being held at a Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Volusia County. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning. In a statement on Monday afternoon, a spokesman for the state's attorney's office said: "As Sheriff Hardwick stated in his press conference today, our office will continue to investigate the case to determine both the appropriate charges going forward, and whether or not (Fucci) will be charged as an adult."