Who Is Adam Berger? Father of Teen Boy Charged in Rape and Murder of Lily Peters Is a Convicted Pedophile Who was Caught With Child Porn

The father of the 14-year-old boy who allegedly murdered 10-year-old Lily Peters is a convicted pedophile, according to reports. Adam Berger, 37, the father of Carson Peters-Berger, who was arrested for the murder of Peters, has served three years in jail for possessing child pornography featuring young girls.

According to a Daily Mail report, his son Peters-Berger now faces a possible life sentence for Lily's murder: first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child. Lily went missing on Sunday after she went for a visit to her aunt's home in Wisconsin. On Monday, her body was found along a walking trail.

Dirty Family

A day later, on Tuesday, police arrested Peters-Berger for sexually assaulting, raping and murdering Lily. And now, according to a Daily Mail report, it has been revealed that the boy's father is also a convicted pedophile and has served three years in prison.

The outlet reported that in a letter sent from the jail in 2020 to a judge pleading with him to allow him unsupervised visitation with his kid, the father wrote the future suspected killer as "the best of me."

Ten pornographic images of extremely young females in spread-legged positions were discovered on Adam Berger's phone, according to charging documents. Some had been doctored to include comments like "first in ur little girls a**hole, then in ur mouth mom."

Berger's face was superimposed onto some of the pornographic images. He is also listed on the city's sex offender registry.

Other photos showed young girls in half-dressed outfits, including one with a girl wearing a green feather boa and black high heels and another with a pink tutu skirt. According to court documents, all of the disturbing images centered on the children's genitalia.

Adam Berger also had drug paraphernalia in his residence, including four crack pipes.

He is still on supervised probation and has been added to the sex offender registry. He and his lawyers had opposed extended probation because it would have prevented him from having unsupervised visits with his kid.

Other letters supporting his request for unsupervised contact with his son depict an unhappy boy who never smiled and appeared sad in the company of his mother, Lauri Davis, 45.

Like Father, Like Son

Peters-Berger, however, lives with his mother and his stepfather. According to Peters-Berger's grandmother Mary and family friend Katie Weathers, his life was devastated when Berger was sentenced to prison in May 2018.

"Carson has not been very happy with his father being gone," Mary said.

Weathers accused Davis of being a bad mother, saying: "We have seen him out and about with his mom and he never looks happy. He doesn't smile, he's always quiet and just looks at the ground and doesn't talk."

Davis was also accused of attempting to limit his communication with Berger's friends and family, according to her. Berger and Davis, Lily's father Alex Peters' sister, had a brief romance, and the 14-year-old is the result of it.

Prosecutors said in court Wednesday that Peters-Berger punched Lily in the stomach, choked her to death, whacked her with a stick, and then sexually molested her. The teen is now facing first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault, and first-degree sexual assault of a child charges.

After the Chippewa Falls District Attorney's Office described the terrible act in court on Wednesday, a judge set the 14-year-bond old's at $1 million.

The entire family seems to have a dark side. Davis now resides in the Chippewa Falls home where Lily was last seen with Peters-Berger and is dating convicted fraudster John Repetto, 50.