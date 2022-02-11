Texas Man Involved in Sexual Relationship with his Sister Beats her to Death after she Slept with Another Man

A Texas man who slept with his sister beat her to death with a baseball bat after finding out she had sex with another man, prosecutors learned. Quoting El Paso County District Attorney, the El Paso Times noted that 32-year-old Jose Manuel Guzman allegedly murdered his sister in the Canutillo home they lived.

Guzman allegedly attacked his sister with a 'massage instrument' and a bat. He then tried to get rid of the evidence by mopping up the blood on the floor. He then fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. He was arrested shortly after on charges of murder. He is now in jail on a $1 million bond.

According to The Times, Guzman allegedly snapped after he got to know that his sister was with a male friend who visited a night earlier. The identity of the male friend is not clear at the moment.

Guzman reconciled with his sister only recently

According to prosecutors, Guzman is from Guatemala and a legal US resident. He, however, is not a US citizen and lived in El Paso since he was 3 years old. Only recently, Guzman learned that he had a sister in Guatemala.

The brother and sister duo reconciled and allegedly began a sexual relationship. Prosecutors also noted that Guzman was a drug dealer and had previous criminal charges along with family violence and drug possession cases.

The criminal charges stemmed from a 2017 case where he was accused of breaking a man's arm with a baseball bat and smashing his windows.

No further details about the case are known at the moment.