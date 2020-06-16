A 49-year-old man has been arrested by the Tallahassee Police in connection to a double murder case related to the killing of the missing black activist Oluwatoyin Salau.

In one of her last tweets on the day, she went missing the 19-year-old activist Oluwatoyin Salau had mentioned about being sexually assaulted.

The Tallahassee police said that they have found the body of Oluwatoyin Salau in Tallahassee on Saturday night. The body of another victim Victoria Sim, 75 also has been found, the police said on Monday.

The bodies of the double murder victims Salau and Sims were found dead in the 2100 block of Monday Road. Victoria Sims or Vicki Sims was an AARP volunteer who had also been reported missing.

Who is Aaron Glee Jr?

While the police have not released many details on the suspect, who is 49-year-old and is black.

CBS-affiliate WCTV after accessing the court documents revealed that Aaron Glee Jr was earlier arrested on May 30 on charges of aggravated battery causing bodily harm. The court had released him on June 1 on a $2,500 bond.

Aaron Glee Jr reportedly told the court that he often used to help the homeless. It is suspected that on May 30 Aaron Glee was offered sexual favors in exchange for two bottles of liquor by his victim, who then refused to oblige after he gave her the liquor and that is when Glee attacked the victim.

Who is Oluwatoyin Salau?

Salau has been part of several causes and has been active in Black Lives Matter demonstrations, in which he was reciting the names of the victims of police killings, including Tony McDade of Tallahassee and George Floyd of Minneapolis.

She has made several video appearances during the Black Lives protests. #OluwatoyinSalau and #JusticeForToyin were trending on social media for a week.

Salau was reported missing June 6. In her last tweet, she had spoken about a sexual assault. "Anyways I was molested in Tallahassee, Florida by a black man this morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave," she had tweeted.

"The 19-year-old (Salau) and 75-year-old (Sims) met after recent protests over justice for black lives," Tallahassee.com reported.