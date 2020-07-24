In yet another incident of hate crime against black people, a Californian white couple was caught on camera harassing a black couple by shouting 'only white lives matter'. The white couple also gave a Nazi salute during the face-off on a busy road in Torrance, California. The Torrance Police Department has initiated an investigation into the incident.

Last month, 56-year-old Lena Hernandez was recorded while racially abusing two Asian-Americans exercising in Wilson Park on Crenshaw Boulevard in Torrance. Asking them to leave the US, Hernandez said: "This is not your place. This is not your home. We do not want you here." The video of the incident had gone viral on social media, prompting police action.

White Man Attacks Vehicle with Metal Rod

In the incident which took place on Artesia Boulevard and Prairie Avenue on Wednesday night, an unidentified white couple driving a white truck pulled up at the traffic signal. After coming near the window of the black couple's car, parked just behind them at the traffic stop, the woman shouted, "White lives matter bitch," before adding "only white lives matter bitch." She also showed an obscene gesture.

At this point, the white male comes near the vehicle's dashboard and after waving for the black couple's attention, does a Nazi salute. He then leaves for his truck. The black couple is heard saying "White power, crazy man."

However, soon after, the unidentified white man gets down from his truck again and grabs a rod type object and starts hitting the black couple's car. The black man is seen driving off hastily to avoid any major damage.

Speaking to Patch, Sgt Alexander Martinez of the Torrance Police Department said that an investigation has been launched after one of the victims filed a police complaint on Thursday. Earlier, a woman claiming to be one of the victim's cousin had shared the video online.

Outrage on Social Media Over the Incident

The viral video, which has been shared several times on social media platforms, drew widespread backlash. "Only... and that's what they really believe... even when they say All Lives Matter or Blue Lives Matter... it's all the same thing in their minds," wrote a user on Instagram.

"A Hispanic & Black couple attacked by Nazis in Torrance California. The attacker's license plate number is 51922T2. Fun fact: Jackie Chan used to carry multiple guns and even a grenade to protect himself and other artists from the triad in the 80s and 90s," tweeted a user while sharing the video.

"Ahhhhh memories of growing up near here. Torrance has always been racist although it went underground for awhile. Guess it's back," tweeted another user.