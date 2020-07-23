Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates stated that multiple doses of potential coronavirus vaccine would be required to fight the virus. Gates also criticized US President Donald Trump for committing serious mistakes while handling the pandemic.

Gates, who along with his foundation Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has often remained embroiled in controversy theories fueled by anti-vaxxers, stated that the key to combating the virus was social distancing, wearing masks and developing a vaccine.

No Vaccine May Work With Single Dose

Speaking with CBS News, Gates said that he has faith in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to find a safe and reliable vaccine. Cautioning that it would take 'unbelievably big numbers' of doses to clear out the virus, he said: "None of the vaccines at this point appear like they'll work with a single dose. That was the hope at the very beginning."

Gates, who was also accused of using potential COVID-19 vaccine to implant micro-chip, said that he had no idea where that baseless suggestion came from. "No, there is no connection between any of these vaccines and any tracking type thing. I have no idea where this came from," he said. "Our foundation is about reducing death and bringing equity to health. The idea that we get accused of creating chips, or the virus - I think we need to get the truth out there, and explain our values, and why we are willing to put billions towards accelerating the progress," he added.

Lashing out at the US President for the coronavirus crises in the country, Gates said that some of the policies of the Trump administration were a mistake. "Opening up bars - the economic benefit versus the infection risk - a lot of policies like that made it a mistake," he added.

Anti-Vaxxers Lash Out at Gates on Social Media

Gates' statement about the vaccine led to another set of backlash on social media, with anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theories attacking him. "BillGates you have absolutely no say in what to inject in peoples bodies. If you have a problem with that then the same vaccine you want to give the world, you and your family should inject in yourselves first," tweeted a user.

"Both CDC & NIH, as well as fauci have vaccine patents. Major conflict of interest. Plus fauci has long ties to bill gates who is a bug investor in moderna & money GAVI," wrote another.

"It's going to continue until you're so frustrated that you'll give into a mandatory vaccine with whatever track and trace identification they want to add to it for Bill Gatesetc. ID 2020. let's be honest about what this is really all about," wrote another user.