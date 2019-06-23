Ascena Retail Group (ASNA), the owner of Dressbarn, has announced it will eventually shut down all 650 branches of the women's clothing franchise. The chain has been around for nearly 60 years.

Twenty-eight Dressbarn stores will shut down between June and July of this year.

"The decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today's retail environment," Dressbarn chief executive Steven Taylor said in a statement. "During the wind down process, we will continue to provide our customers with the same great experience both in-store and online, offering them even better deals and value."

The Ascena Retail Group, which is headquartered in New Jersey, also owns other women's clothing brands such as Ann Taylor, Justice, Lane Bryant and Loft.

Dressbarn was founded in 1962 by Elliot and Roslyn Jaffe, and started with a single store in Stamford, Connecticut. The store's mission was to be a one-stop shop for women in the workforce.

Retailers across the country have been shutting down this year amid the rise of e-commerce retailers such as Amazon. The convenience of online delivery is making it difficult for traditional stores to compete.

Abercrombie & Fitch, American Apparel, J.C. Penney and Macy's are just a few of the many outlets shutting down stories this year due to financial stress.

Here is a full list of the 25 Dressbarn locations that will shut down in June, according to the company's official website.

ALMADEN PLAZA - 5353 Almaden Expressway SAN JOSE CA

SOUTHBURY PLAZA - 100 Main Street North SOUTHBURY CT

EAST BROOK MALL - 95 Storrs Road MANSFIELD CT

LANDING AT TRADITION - 10748 SW Village Parkway PORT ST. LUCIE FL

WILLOW LAKE EAST SHOPPING CENTER - 2670 Lake Circle Drive INDIANAPOLIS IN

ERSKINE VILLAGE - 1290 East Ireland Road SOUTH BEND IN

EASTGATE SHOPPING CENTER - 8143 E Kellogg Drive WICHITA KS

FIVE TOWN PLAZA - 354 A Cooley Street SPRINGFIELD MA

SHOPPES AT BRANSON HILLS - 1013 Branson Hills Parkway BRANSON MO

PROMENADE DIBERVILLE - 3944 Promenade Parkway DIBERVILLE MS

RIMROCK MALL - 300 S 24th Street West BILLINGS MT

POPLIN PLACE SHOPPING CENTER - 3019 West Highway 74 MONROE NC

AFTON RIDGE SHOPPING CENTER - 6330 Bayfield Parkway CONCORD NC

TANGER OUTLET AT THE WALK - 108 North Michigan Avenue ATLANTIC CITY NJ

UNION CENTER - 89-89 Union Turnpike GLENDALE NY

SALMON RUN MALL - 1300 Arsenal Street WATERTOWN NY

MARKET AT HILLIARD - 1888 Hilliard Rome Road HILLIARD OH

TULSA HILLS SHOPPING CENTER - 7418 South Olympia Ave West TULSA OK

SEASIDE FACTORY O/C - 1111 North Roosevelt Drive SEASIDE OR

RICHLAND TOWN CENTRE - 300 Town Centre Drive JOHNSTOWN PA

FLORENCE MALL - 1945 West Palmetto Avenue FLORENCE SC

LEBANON PREMIUM OUTLETS - 270 Outlet Village Drive LEBANON TN

CENTRAL MALL - 3327 Mall Drive TEXARKANA TX

GREENBRIAR TOWN CENTER - 13015 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway FAIRFAX VA

SETTLERS MARKET AT NEW TOWN - 5225 Settlers Market Blvd WILLIAMSBURG VA

Below are the three stores expected to close in July.

PALM VALLEY PAVILIONS WEST - 1400 N. Litchfield Road GOODYEAR AZ

PANORAMA PLAZA - 1601 Penfield Road ROCHESTER NY

OUTLET SHOPPES OF BLUEGRASS - 1155 Buck Creek Road SIMPSONVILLE KY

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.