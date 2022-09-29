Where's Jackie? Biden Caught Looking For Dead Congresswoman on Stage, Triggering Mental Health Decline Fears

Fanning rumors of mental health decline, US President Joe Biden was caught calling on a dead Congresswoman during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health on Wednesday. Jackie Walorski, the Indiana Republican, had died in a car accident in early August.

Biden Had Issued a Condolence Statement Following Walorski's Death

The 20-second video clip of the incident which went viral on social media shows Biden praising the Congresswoman's work seconds before he goes on to say: "I want to thank all of you here ... including bipartisan, elected officials like representative of government Sen. Braun, Sen. Booker, Representative Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie? I think -- she was gonna be here -- to help make this a reality."

It may be recalled that Walorski, along with two of her associates, died in a car crash in her Indiana district on August 3, 2022 . Reportedly, Elkhart County Sheriff's Office found that Walorski's car was at fault in the crash.

Following the crash, Biden and the First Lady had issued a statement about how shocked and saddened they were following Walorski's death. Biden had also said that while he did not see the Congresswoman eye to eye on several issues, "she was respected by members of both parties for her work on the House Ways and Means Committee on which she served."

WH Refuses to Acknowledge Biden's Gaffe

Meanwhile denying that Biden had forgotten about the death of the congresswoman, WH press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that dead Congresswoman was on Biden's mind as the 79-year-old spoke of those in Congress who supported the effort to organize the second-ever hunger conference.

Stating that Walorski's family will be at the White House on Friday to celebrate the bill signing in her honor, Jean-Pierre said, "So, of course, she was on his mind. He looks forward to discussing her remarkable legacy of public service with them when he sees her family this coming Friday."

Biden's gaffe prompted a lot of social media users to question his cognitive ability as the US President. "Jackie Walorski died on August 3, the White House released a statement mourning her death, and Joe Biden is signing a bill to name a VA hospital after her, yet he thought she was alive. Our president is senile. If you don't see that at this point, you are willfully ignorant," tweeted a user.

"Joe Biden calls on Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) who has been dead for a month. "Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie?" This is normal. We are a normal country," wrote another .