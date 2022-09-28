Hailey Baldwin Sets Record Straight About Justin Bieber's Very Public Relationship with Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin admitted that it is crazy and there is a lot that she avoided speaking on for a long time. The model and skincare brand owner finally opened up her heart in a rare interview for Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. She said it's about people knowing the truth because there's a truth.

Romantic Relationship with Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, after meeting in their early teenage years, tied the knot in 2019. Reports say the pair grew in and out of touch as they stayed "good friends", even sharing a New Year's kiss in 2016. The pop singer proposed to Hailey in July 2018 after an intense two-year breakup.

However, when Hailey was asked whether she had a romantic relationship with Justin Bieber at the time he was with his former partner, the 25-year-old said "No, not one time." She said he was not in a relationship ever, at any point. "It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I'm not interested in doing that and I never was."

Hailey told Cooper that the only people who know the truth of what went down are "me and him"... "We were really young, when we got engaged I was 21 and he was 24, I personally thought I wouldn't be getting married that young." She revealed that the timing was very rapid and felt wrong at the time.

Selena Gomez in the Picture

When asked about singer and actor Selena Gomez's relationship with Justin Bieber, Hailey said it was a closed chapter. She highlighted that people were obsessed with Justin and Selena Gomez being together. The two singers, nicknamed Jelena, dated on and off for nearly a decade. Their relationship was rekindled for the last time in 2017 and officially ended in March 2018.

Hailey revealed that she has literally never talked about this ever. "A lot of the hate and the perpetuation comes from like, 'Oh, you stole him!' It's about people knowing the truth because there's a truth." She believes it was the best thing that could have happened for Justin to move on. "It was the most healthy mature decision he could make. I know the reason we were able to get back together was because it was completely closed."