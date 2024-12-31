Where to Watch Love Scout Premiere, Episode 1 Online

Love Scout episode 1 will air on SBS TV on Friday (January 3) at 10:00 PM KST. The mini-series will introduce Han Ji Min as Kang Ji Yoon, a CEO of a headhunting firm named Peoples. The K-drama is also known as My Perfect Secretary. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the first episode with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+ and Hulu.

Love Scout features Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk in lead roles. It airs as a Friday-Saturday drama. Ji Eun wrote the script. Ham Joon Ho directed it with Kim Jae Hong. The filming began on Thursday (March 7) under the working title Between Greeting.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a woman named Kang Ji Yoon. She is the CEO of a headhunting firm named Peoples. She is good at her job. Her company became the second-largest firm in the industry within five years of its launch. However, Ji Yoon struggles with household chores and other things. Her life changes after she meets her highly competent secretary, Yoo Eun Ho. He is a talented individual who is good at everything, like his job, childcare, and housework.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Scout Episode 1:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Love Scout premiere will feature Han Ji Min as CEO Kang Ji Yoon. Lee Jun Hyuk will appear as Yoo Eun Ho, the highly competent secretary. According to the production team, the romance drama will feature Ji Yoon's transformation after meeting Eun Ho.

"Please look forward to seeing how the gentle and attentive Eun Ho will transform the workaholic Ji Yoon's life and what kind of office romance will unfold between the two," the production team shared.