Love Scout: Everything About Han Ji Min - Lee Jun Hyuk Starrer Upcoming SBS Romance Drama

Love Scout, starring Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk, is an upcoming romance drama scheduled to premiere on SBS on Friday (January 3) at 10:00 PM KST. It is also known as My Perfect Secretary. Ji Eun wrote the script for this mini-series. Ham Joon Ho directed the show with Kim Jae Hong. The production for this K-drama began on Thursday (March 7) under the working title Between Greeting.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a woman named Kang Ji Yoon. She is the CEO of a headhunting firm named Peoples. She is good at her job. Her company became the second-largest firm in the industry within five years of its launch. However, Ji Yoon struggles with household chores and other things. Her life changes after she meets her highly competent secretary, Yoo Eun Ho. He is good at everything, like his job, childcare, and housework.

Here is everything about the upcoming SBS romance drama Love Scout, featuring Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk in lead roles.

Airdate

The SBS weekend romance drama will air a new episode every Friday and Saturday. Episode 1 will air on Friday (January 3) at 10:00 PM KST.

Casts

Behind Your Touch star Han Ji Min will portray Ji Yoon and actor Lee Jun Hyuk will play Eun Ho in the mini-series. The supporting cast includes Kim Do Hoon, Kim Yoon Hye, Lee Sang Hee, Park Bo Kyung, Lee Jae Woo, and Yoon Ga I.

Ji Yoon is a role model to many people in their 20s because of her expertise, keen sense of reality, impressive leadership, sharp remarks, and straightforward attitude. Her job is to help job seekers by matching ideal candidates with companies. She aims to guide employees through the opportunities that will help them gain recognition and advance in their careers.

Eun Ho is known as an ideal man because of his warm manners, genuine consideration, and good looks. Eun Ho provides all-around support to Ji Yoon. He is attentive, energetic, and a great help to his boss. K-drama lovers are eager to watch Jun Hyuk as Eun Ho in the SBS romance drama.

Preview

The producers described Love Scout as an exceptionally heart-fluttering story. According to the production team, the mini-series captures the classic appeal of romance through Ji Min and Jun Hyuk. The romance drama focuses on relationships built on affection and mutual care. It makes the show different from the usual romantic stories with a couple of playing-hard-to-get dynamics.

"Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk, who perfectly captures the classic appeal of romantic leads, will bring an exceptionally heart-fluttering story to Love Scout. Eun Ho's devoted care for CEO Ji Yoon—managing every detail of her life and healing her frozen heart—will inspire delightful thoughts 'I wish I had a secretary like that'. The series premieres Friday, January 3, offering comfort and joy during the cold winter. We hope for your continued interest and support," the producers shared.

Spoilers

The production team introduced Ji Min as Ji Yoon and Jun Hyuk as Eun Ho through sneak peek teasers and promotional stills. A romantic sneak peek teaser of Love Scout takes viewers through the blossoming romance between Eun Ho and Ji Yoon. It shows the initial flirting days of the onscreen couple as they enjoy office romance.

Ji Min features CEO Ji Yoon as a charismatic and confident leader. Her intense focus and dedication to work helps her become successful in the field. According to the production team, Ji Min portrays a new side of her by appearing as Ji Yoon onscreen.

"Love Scout showcases a new side of Han Ji Min. Her portrayal of a perfect CEO, filled with charisma and professionalism, would captivate the hearts of the Gen Z generation, who are pursuing their perfect lives. We're excited to see how her transformation from a beloved, warm figure to a more coldly calculating character will bring new fun and charm. We hope viewers will show interest and affection for the first episode of Love Scout, packed with her intense energy," the producers teased.

The promotional stills of Jun Hyuk as Eun Ho highlight his impressive physique, pleasant appearance, and workaholic nature. According to the producers, Eun Ho excels in everything. He is a plan-driven person. His packed schedules and cluttered office enhance his efficiency.

"Lee Jun Hyuk is set to captivate audiences with his exciting romantic role. His [portrayal of] hands-on romance even had the crew feeling excited. We are confident we will meet your high expectations. For those looking for heart-pounding excitement, tune in to Love Scout on Friday (January 3)," the production team shared.