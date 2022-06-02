Where Was Johnny Depp When Jury Was Reading Out Verdict? Actor Spotted Partying at Newcastle Pub [WATCH]

Actor Johnny Depp was partying at a Newcastle, UK, pub on the night he won the lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp was thousands of miles away from the Virginia courthouse when the jury was busy returning a favorable verdict in his multimillion-dollar US lawsuit on Wednesday evening.

The actor probably was confident that he would be winning the lawsuit and went partying early. A video on Twitter shows Depp shaking hands with members of the public at the pub. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is in the UK over the past few days and even performed at a gig last week.

Depp Goes Pubbing Early

Rumors have been doing the rounds that Depp has been performing with guitarist Jeff Beck on stage at The Sage in Gateshead. However, many of his fans had expected Depp to be present in the courtroom on the day of the verdict. Instead, he surprised them in the most unnatural way.

A video on Twitter shows Depp waving and shaking hands with fans as his security escorted him out of The Bridge Tavern in Northern England. "Love you Johnny," one Brit is heard saying to him. "Johnny, Johnny, I love you bro."

Prior to that, he was inside the pub, drinking and playing guitar with musician Sam Fender.

One Twitter user (@DazWilliams) posted a video on Twitter, saying: "For anyone interested â€¦ Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside."

Depp has joined Beck on his UK tour, appearing on stage to perform with him at several venues around the UK, including the Royal Albert Hall on Monday and Tuesday, taking a vacation from the trial drama in the United States.

The two are rumored to be performing together once again on Thursday night in Gateshead. Depp, 58, was at the bar before the verdict was read. And he was drinking, a subject that repeatedly came up during the trial in Fairfax, Virginia.

Winning in Style

Johnny Depp won his multimillion-dollar US lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard after a jury ruled her 2018 article in the Washington Post was defamatory. Depp is to be paid $15 million in damages, but the jury also voted in favor of Heard, who claimed Depp's lawyer defamed her when he dubbed her assault allegations a hoax, and granted her $2 million in damages.

However, Depp seems to be unmoved about the $2 million that is to be given to Heard as damages, as he has finally won. He looked confident on the last day of the trial last week. Following the closing arguments in the case on Friday, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star jetted off to the UK.

He spent his Memorial Day weekend performing onstage at three Jeff Beck shows: two in Sheffield and one in London. According to the Daily Mail, he was seen leaving the 100 Queen's Gate Hotel in London before the decision.

On Wednesday, the jury announced the verdict in the case. Depp won all three counts in his defamation lawsuit against Heard after the jury found that his ex-wife sullied his character and damaged his career after she wrote about becoming a "public figure symbolizing domestic abuse" following their divorce.

