Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Sexually Assaulted Her by Inserting Liquor Bottle Against Pubic Bone; Social Media Says Its 'All Lies'

Liquor bottle has once again emerged as a "weapon" of violence in the ongoing legal battle between the Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. During Thursday's court hearing, Heard alleged Depp of sexually assaulting her with a liquor bottle during their Australia tour in March 2015.

The damaging allegations have once again created furor on social media as Depp supporters have termed the accusations "lame and baseless" claiming that she is fabricating the entire story to portray herself as a victim.

Why So Long?

The fresh allegations come as Depp a few weeks back accused Heard of severing his finger with a "liquor bottle". Depp's private doctor and nurse had testified in the actor's favor. Interestingly, as has been pointed out by some social media followers, if there was an ounce of truth in Heard's allegations, she should have reported this incident long ago. This accusation is nothing more than another bundle of lies by the actress, her detractors have claimed.

According to a report published by the Daily Mail, Heard claimed that Depp held her by the neck, ripped off her dress, touched her against her wishes and then inserted the liquor bottle against her pubic bone.

The report further states that Heard also told the court that the next morning she woke up to find messages written in blood on the walls of the house and a painting had "giant penis" written on it.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million claiming that she has defamed him by calling him a domestic abuser in a media article. Heard is countersuing Depp for @100 million.

Criticizing Amber Heard, a twitter user wrote, "this is your reminder that amber heard stole her assistant's rape story to pass off as her own. johnny depp never sexually assaulted her #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial #IstandWithJohnnyDepp."

"If #AmberHeard was sexually assaulted by #JohnnyDepp. The Commonwealth/the state better known as the prosecution counsel, would have a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner to take the stand to testify. No, Nope! Just another lie, from Amber Heard. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial." Shared another twitter user.

"Amber Heard lied about donating money to sick children she lied about being abused she lied about not abusing Johnny Depp and now she's lying about sexual assault. Just a typical day in the office for her I personally don't give a shit can't wait for her 50 new claims tomorrow," read a tweet.