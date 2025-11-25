Where Is Travis Turner? Missing Football Coach's Disappearance Takes New Turn as School District Launches Probe into Another Employee

The mysterious case of a high school football coach who vanished in the middle of an undefeated season has grown more puzzling. The school district has now confirmed that another employee — whose identity hasn't been revealed — has been put on leave as part of an ongoing investigation.

Travis Turner, the head football coach at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, was still listed as missing on the Virginia State Police website as of Monday, officials told The New York Post. Police said they had been heading to the 46-year-old coach's home in Appalachia last Thursday as part of the "early stages of an investigation" when he suddenly vanished.

Disappeared Into Thin Air

Authorities have not yet revealed any details about the nature of the investigation. "This was part of the investigation, and NOT to arrest [Turner]," police said in a statement. "While in transit, the agents were informed that Turner was no longer at the location."

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, Turner's wife, Leslie Caudill Turner, shared Friday that her husband was missing. "We love him and need him here with us," she wrote, adding, Just keep praying that he comes home."

That same day, officials with Wise County Public Schools, which oversees Union High, confirmed that a staff member had been placed on administrative leave.

Neither the school district nor law enforcement would reveal the employee's identity or clarify whether this action was connected to Turner's disappearance.

"A staff member has been placed on administrative leave with pay while an external agency reviews an allegation that was reported to the division," the district said in a statement without elaborating further.

"This is standard procedure and not a determination of wrongdoing. This situation also involves an active law-enforcement matter, and the division cannot comment further."

Unexpected Disappearance

A state police rep only said in a statement, "Virginia State Police has utilized a number of assets, including search and rescue teams, drones and k9s, to assist in the search, and hopefully, locate Turner safely.

"At this time, Turner has not been located. The investigation remains ongoing."

Turner's sudden disappearance has cast a shadow over what should have been a celebratory, undefeated season for his team.

In his absence, assistant coach Jay Edwards has taken over all coaching duties while authorities continue their investigation into Turner's disappearance.