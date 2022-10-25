'Where Are We Going?' Biden Gets Lost in White House Garden Till Staffers Point Him the Right Direction [WATCH]

President Joe Biden appeared confused and lost in the woods as he tried to make his way back to the White House after a tree-planting event at the South Lawn, till staffers pointed him in the right direction. Worrying footage of the incident posted on Twitter shows Biden unable to understand where he was going.

In fact, Biden looked so confused that he ended up asking, "Where are we going?" and would have gotten lost had his staffers not helped him. The awkward moment is the latest in a series of similar gaffes that have raised serious questions about his declining health and cognitive ability.

Biden Gets Lost, Almost

Biden, 79, and First Lady Jill Biden had just planted a tree in honor of groundskeeper Dale Haney's 50 years of working at the White House. The President then looked completely lost and starts looking for a way back.

In the worrying video that was uploaded to Twitter on Monday afternoon, Biden can be seen leaving the ceremony honoring the White House groundskeeper but stops short and asks his staff, "Where do we go?"

Staffers can then be heard off-camera directing a perplexed Biden to the entrance to the White House.

"What if I want to go that way?" Biden appears to ask at one point. One of the staffers is then heard saying off-camera, "You can go that way if you want."

"You can do whatever you want," another staffer assures the president.

"Yeah, I notice how much freedom I have," Biden appears to joke as he joins his wife and starts walking in the correct direction.

The president has experienced several unpleasant moments recently. Monday's incident once again raises concerns about his deteriorating health.

How Is Biden's Health?

Monday's incident comes less than a week after Biden appeared lost and confused after finishing a speech in Pittsburgh. Biden made a similar gaffe last month following a speech at the United Nations, as he appeared confused and lost as he struggled to get off the stage.

Last week, Biden was spotted turning to leave the platform to his right after completing his address when he paused and asked his staff a question while raising his hands.

He soon turned around and exited the stage from the left side.

He made a rare stop to talk with reporters before traveling to Pennsylvania, but instead of simply responding to their inquiries, the president reprimanded them for asking about his campaign stops and abortion regulations.

The president also showed signs of zoning out after a question regarding his wife's opinion of him running for office again in 2024 during an interview with MSNBC last week. "Mr. President â€”," MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart interjected after being met with a long, awkward silence after asking the president the question.

In April, after finishing a speech to students at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, Biden appeared to get confused on stage as he extended his hand to no one. Video of the event indicated that when the president appeared to try to shake hands with someone, there was no one else on stage and no one came up to him from the cheering audience.

Biden is not widely seen up for the country's president's job, and many people are "somewhat concerned" about his mental health. The claim that Biden is too elderly and psychologically unfit to serve as president was refuted by him. "Some people think you are unfit for the job,' CBS correspondent Scott Pelley began, 'and when you hear that, I wonder what you think," he said in September.

"Watch me," America's oldest president replied in September. "Honest to God that's all I think."

"If you think I don't have the energy level or the mental acuity, then you know, that's one thing," he said. "It's another thing, you know, just watch and, you know, keep my schedule. Do what I'm doing."

Many people have also brought up Biden's incident from August when he struggled for about a minute to pull on his suit jacket and had trouble doing so even with Jill Biden's assistance. During his trip to Delaware's Rehoboth Beach, Biden also suffered a nasty accident while biking, falling off his bike and collapsing to the ground.