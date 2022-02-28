Belarus to Declare War Against Ukraine? Special Forces Get Ready for Air Strike on Kyiv as Ukraine and Russia Gear Up for Peace Talks

The Ukraine-Russia war is getting scarier with Russia ally Belarus now gearing up to declare war on Ukraine, amid reports of Moscow and Kyiv readying for peace talks. According to military sources, Belarusian special troops are loading onto planes in preparation for an air assault on Kyiv, which would escalate the conflict.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, 'special ops' personnel have been sighted boarding planes for a big attack from within Belarus. This comes after Belarussian dictator, Alexander Lukashenko, threatened that the war in Ukraine will "become a meat grinder" in a weird rant on Sunday. On the other hand, Kiev and Moscow are also gearing up for peace talks at the border with Belarus on Sunday but it's not known what will happen finally with news of the tentative air assault by Belarus coming in.

Situation gets Scary

Volodymyr Zelensky revealed on Sunday that Kyiv and Moscow will hold peace talks along the Belarusian border, as Vladimir Putin ordered the forces in charge of Russia's nuclear deterrent to be on high alert amid simmering tensions with the West. In a pact reached in a phone call with Lukashenko, the two delegations will meet "without preconditions" near the Pripyat River, north of Chernobyl, according to the Ukrainian President's office.

However, according to fresh reports, Belarus is now planning an air strike on Kiev. According to a DailyMail.com report, Lukashenko speaking at a polling station during a referendum on constitutional change that would give the despot further power, said, 'The conflict in Ukraine is the thin edge of the wedge. Believe me, I know what I'm talking about. If it continues like this, the worst will happen."

"He [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] will not be hidden in any American or some other bunker. That's why the war should be ended today. I wouldn't even call it the war. This is a conflict. The war will last for one-two days, but there will be a meat grinder in three days."

According to the DailyMail.com, Kyiv's former defense minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk has said that Belarus is preparing to declare war on Ukraine. "Republic of Belarus is highly likely to join the Russian war against Ukraine. On Russian side. There is an information about airborne troopers from Republic of Belarus loaded on the planes to enter Ukraine," Zagorodnyuk said, according to the Guardian.

Strange Situation

Understandably, the situation is intricate. While both Moscow and Kyiv prepare for peace talks, that too at the Belarus, intelligence reports and claims from Zagorodnyuk is that Belarus is instead planning to declare war on Ukraine.

"This is a terrible development as it involves a country, which until very recently was a great friend of Ukraine; which people always considered Ukraine as a brotherly nation. Ukraine and Belarus has never been to war one with another in their many hundred years of history. We believe that the only reason for that decision was personal demand from President of Russia, which completely depends from Putin in its policy," Zagorodnyuk said.

Menawhile Zelensky's office said a completely different thing in its statement. "Alexander Lukashenko has taken responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation's travel, talks and return," the statement said.

Zelensky described his meeting with Lukashenko as "quite serious," noting that he made it clear that he did not want troops to come from Belarus to Ukraine, and that Lukashenko "assured him of this."

Later, in a televised address, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the talks were called after Belarus prepared its forces to join the Russian invasion and Ukraine doesn't want that and will try to stop that at any cost.